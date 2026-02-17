Zrinjski vs Crystal Palace tips, predictions, best bets and Europa Conference League preview

They face a two-legged tie against Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar who finished 23rd in the table, only making it to this round thanks to a 93rd minute own goal in their favour in the final matchday.

Crystal Palace could only finish 10th in the Conference League table, meaning they enter the play-off round of the competition as opposed to skipping straight through to the quarter-finals.

On the face of it, this should be a very straightforward tie for the Eagles, but their Conference League campaign has been anything but so far. Oliver Glasner will be prioritising this competition for the rest of the season though, so we should see a full-strength team here.

ISMAILA SARR has started just three Conference League matches this season and has two goals to his name, and he looks overpriced at 13/8 TO SCORE ANYTIME here.

In his 263 minutes against AZ Alkmaar, Strasbourg and AEK Larnaca he's taken 10 shots (3.42 per 90) and accumulated 2.44 xG (0.84 per 90). His class could shine in this tertiary competition, should he be given a regular run out.

He's found the net in two of his four matches since returning from AFCON so is bang in form, he's Palace's joint-top-scorer this season and this Zrinjski team are defensively vulnerable, highlighted by the 6-0 defeat at Dynamo Kyiv - a team Palace beat 2-0.