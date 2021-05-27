Real Madrid next manager odds: Zinedine Zidane leaves; Antonio Conte odds-on

Real Madrid have announced the departure of head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Real were unsuccessful in defending their La Liga crown this season, finishing runners-up to city rival Atletico, and Zidane has opted to end his second spell in charge. Former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is now the odds-on favourite to take charge of the Bernabeu outfit. The ex-Chelsea manager, who guided Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 seasons left the Italian giants last Wednesday.

Next Permanent Real Madrid Manager (odds via Sky Bet) Antonio Conte - 1/2

Massimiliano Allegri - 5/1

Raul - 7/1

Gian Piero Gasperini - 10/1

Carlo Ancelotti - 12/1

Joachim Lowe - 14/1

Rafa Benitez - 14/1 Odds correct at 1200 BST 27/05/21

A club statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club. “It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid.” Real have failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 years this season and the Frenchman, 48, has informed the club he has decided to step down. READ: Antonio Conte leaves Inter by mutual consent

Real added: “Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club. “He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid."