Antonio Conte (right) is the favourite to replace Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane has lifted the Champions League three times as a manager

Real Madrid next manager odds: Zinedine Zidane leaves; Antonio Conte odds-on

By Sporting Life
12:31 · THU May 27, 2021

Real Madrid have announced the departure of head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Real were unsuccessful in defending their La Liga crown this season, finishing runners-up to city rival Atletico, and Zidane has opted to end his second spell in charge.

Former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte is now the odds-on favourite to take charge of the Bernabeu outfit.

The ex-Chelsea manager, who guided Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 seasons left the Italian giants last Wednesday.

Zidane Real record

Next Permanent Real Madrid Manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Antonio Conte - 1/2
  • Massimiliano Allegri - 5/1
  • Raul - 7/1
  • Gian Piero Gasperini - 10/1
  • Carlo Ancelotti - 12/1
  • Joachim Lowe - 14/1
  • Rafa Benitez - 14/1

Odds correct at 1200 BST 27/05/21

A club statement read: “Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club.

“It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid.”

Real have failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 years this season and the Frenchman, 48, has informed the club he has decided to step down.

READ: Antonio Conte leaves Inter by mutual consent

Real added: “Zidane is one of Real Madrid’s great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club.

“He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Football Tips