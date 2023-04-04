Leeds secured a crucial and deserved win over Nottingham Forest which moved them up to 13th in the Premier League table.

Orel Mangala had fired the visitors into an early lead, only for Jack Harrison to hit back shortly after with the biggest chance of the contest (0.56 xG).

Luis Sinisterra then put Leeds ahead in first-half added time, running in from the left to find the far corner with a curled effort.

Such was the brilliance of the finish that it was one of the lower rated chances of the game - holding an xG rating of just 0.05.

Patrick Bamford would have felt he should have added to the goals, with his five efforts combining for a total of 1.07 xG.

Leeds dominated the chances, with victory continuing Javi Gracia's fine start to life at the club - he's collected ten points from a possible 18 across his first six games at the helm.

The Whites had been going at 0.83 points per game prior to his appointment, averaging 1.67 since then.