Bournemouth gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a win over top-four-chasing Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah missed a second-half penalty for the Reds as they missed a great opportunity to put the pressure on sides above them in the table.

The Cherries created two big chances in the first half before holding on in the second with Liverpool huffing and puffing.

Jurgen Klopp's men have now got an away record reading W3, D3, L7 this season, having major issues on the road.