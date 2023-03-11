Sporting Life
salah liverpool

xG Premier League Review: Gameweek 27 scorelines according to expected goals

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:27 · SAT March 11, 2023

We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings?

  • We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.
  • This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

Bournemouth gave their survival hopes a huge boost with a win over top-four-chasing Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah missed a second-half penalty for the Reds as they missed a great opportunity to put the pressure on sides above them in the table.

The Cherries created two big chances in the first half before holding on in the second with Liverpool huffing and puffing.

Jurgen Klopp's men have now got an away record reading W3, D3, L7 this season, having major issues on the road.

