We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.
Brighton moved to within a point of the top-six in the Premier League table after a memorable 3-0 victory over Liverpool at the Amex.
Solly March's brace early into the second-half put the Seagulls in complete control, before substitute Danny Welbeck made it certain with a goal in the final ten minutes.
It means that Brighton have scored nine goals across their last three Premier League contests - that coming from a total of 5.95 xG.
Including the FA Cup win over Middlesbrough, it's 14 goals across the last four in all competitions. A remarkable return for a side charging towards the European places.
March's brace took his return across the last four games to four goals - that all coming from a total of ten shots and 1.10 xG.
Marcus Rashford's red-hot form in front of goal continued as he scored the winner for Manchester United against rivals Manchester City.
It was Rashford's third big chance (0.35 xG or above) of the contest when he struck from close range in the 82nd minute.
Substitute Jack Grealish had given City the lead as the game approached the hour mark - the breakthrough coming after constant pressure from the away side in the second-half.
Bruno Fernandes' equaliser had been ruled out for offside, with Rashford running onto the ball, but his decision to leave it for the midfielder to strike ensured that the move remained within the rules.
It made it back-to-back defeats for City across all competitions, after they were stunned by Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
City's 0.70 xG tally was their lowest of the season - with the 0.73 in their away win at Leicester previously being the marker.
Pressure continues to mount on Frank Lampard after his Everton side suffered a 2-1 home defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton.
The Toffees can feel somewhat unfortunate not to have more points on their tally though - particularly in contests in front of their own supporters.
Everton have posted the higher xG tally in two of their last three games at home, yet all three ended in defeat and they now sit 19th in the standings.
For Southampton, victory didn't move them off bottom but did at least put them within a point of safety.
Brennan Johnson's brace secured victory for Nottingham Forest and moved them five points clear of the relegation zone.
It was a deserved victory, based on the expected goals figures, and made it ten points returned from Forest's last possible 15.
On the other side, Leicester continue to struggle, with only Everton, Leeds and West Ham returning fewer points across their last five games.
The pre-World Cup break form has counted for very little now, as Brendan Rodgers' men find themselves just two points above the relegation places at the halfway stage.
Wolves secured their second win in four Premier League games under Julen Lopetegui as a 1-0 victory over West Ham moved them out of the relegation zone.
Daniel Podence's goal means that Wolves have returned seven points from a possible 12 under Lopetegui's guidance - with four goals scored from 3.9 xG created.
The Hammers' miserable form continued, with no side returning fewer points across their last ten Premier League games (5).
It also means that David Moyes' men have returned the lower xG tally in each of their last seven league outings.
Across that period, they've seen 7.1 xGF and 10.2 xGA - although one 'positive' is that their xGD sitting at -3.2 is much lower than their actual -9.