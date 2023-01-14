We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Infogol xG: 2.03 - 1.11

Fairness rating: 71.44

Scorers: March 47', 53', Welbeck 82' Brighton moved to within a point of the top-six in the Premier League table after a memorable 3-0 victory over Liverpool at the Amex. Solly March's brace early into the second-half put the Seagulls in complete control, before substitute Danny Welbeck made it certain with a goal in the final ten minutes. It means that Brighton have scored nine goals across their last three Premier League contests - that coming from a total of 5.95 xG. Including the FA Cup win over Middlesbrough, it's 14 goals across the last four in all competitions. A remarkable return for a side charging towards the European places. March's brace took his return across the last four games to four goals - that all coming from a total of ten shots and 1.10 xG.

Four goals in his last four Premier League games for the in-form Solly March!#BHAFC pic.twitter.com/f6mfTz6Q4D — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 14, 2023

Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City Infogol xG: 1.68 - 0.70

Fairness rating: 98.08

Scorers: Fernandes 78', Rashford 82' | Grealish 60'

Marcus Rashford's red-hot form in front of goal continued as he scored the winner for Manchester United against rivals Manchester City. It was Rashford's third big chance (0.35 xG or above) of the contest when he struck from close range in the 82nd minute. Substitute Jack Grealish had given City the lead as the game approached the hour mark - the breakthrough coming after constant pressure from the away side in the second-half. Bruno Fernandes' equaliser had been ruled out for offside, with Rashford running onto the ball, but his decision to leave it for the midfielder to strike ensured that the move remained within the rules. It made it back-to-back defeats for City across all competitions, after they were stunned by Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek. City's 0.70 xG tally was their lowest of the season - with the 0.73 in their away win at Leicester previously being the marker.

The 0.70 xG created by Manchester City against rivals United was their lowest Premier League xG total since a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the end of the 2019/20 season (0.59 xG). pic.twitter.com/gBZgf2B5v8 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 14, 2023

Everton 1-2 Southampton Infogol xG: 1.27 - 1.10

Fairness rating: 75.91

Scorers: Onana 39' | Ward-Prowse 46', 78' Pressure continues to mount on Frank Lampard after his Everton side suffered a 2-1 home defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton. The Toffees can feel somewhat unfortunate not to have more points on their tally though - particularly in contests in front of their own supporters. Everton have posted the higher xG tally in two of their last three games at home, yet all three ended in defeat and they now sit 19th in the standings. For Southampton, victory didn't move them off bottom but did at least put them within a point of safety.

James Ward-Prowse has scored 80% of Southampton's Premier League goals under Nathan Jones (4/5).#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/ebNClhcbIG — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) January 14, 2023

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester Infogol xG: 1.71 - 1.01

Fairness rating: 72.22

Scorers: Johnson 56', 85' Brennan Johnson's brace secured victory for Nottingham Forest and moved them five points clear of the relegation zone. It was a deserved victory, based on the expected goals figures, and made it ten points returned from Forest's last possible 15. On the other side, Leicester continue to struggle, with only Everton, Leeds and West Ham returning fewer points across their last five games. The pre-World Cup break form has counted for very little now, as Brendan Rodgers' men find themselves just two points above the relegation places at the halfway stage.

