Xavi Simons: Should attacking midfielder sign for Manchester United or Liverpool?

It’s unusual to suggest that a player who has already played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain is gearing up for a career-defining move to one of the elite European clubs.

But Xavi Simons’ career thus far has in itself been unusual. The in-demand Dutch attacking midfielder only celebrated his 22nd birthday in late April, but already he has had spells with the aforementioned duo of continental mega powers as well as PSV and RB Leipzig. Now, Simons finds himself wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United this summer, while Bayern Munich – as is ever the case when it comes to the Bundesliga’s best young talent – are also lurking.

“I’m still a young player, I have many dreams – and the club knows that,” Simons told Sky Germany recently when asked about the rumoured Premier League interest. “But right now, the most important thing for me is to play well in the upcoming games. Then we have the international matches, and after that we’ll sit down and see what happens.” RB Leipzig only signed Simons in January. He’d been on loan from Paris Saint-Germain – whom he’d joined as a youth from Barcelona, only to then be sold to PSV in 2022 and then bought back a year later – since the beginning of last season. The German side forked out a reported €50 million – with potentially a further €31 million in conditional add-ons – to convert his stay at the Red Bull Arena into a permanent one. Only it seems like it won’t be all that permanent after all, with Leipzig now looking to turn a quick profit on the 26-cap Netherlands international.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Leipzig have set their asking price for Simons at €80 million (£68 million). That would represent a hefty outlay for Liverpool and United – especially for the Red Devils, who have so much rebuilding work to do while being hamstrung by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. But the Amsterdam-born star’s form over the last three seasons suggests he’d be worth the investment. Known around scouting circles as one of the best young talents in Europe for much of his life, the Parc des Princes was always going to be a difficult place for Simons to make his first-team breakthrough, owing to the wealth of attacking talent – Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and co. – already there and the club’s desire to compete on all fronts, domestically and in the Champions League. He was technically a Ligue 1 title-winner with the Parisian side, but he only made seven appearances in the French top flight before a switch to his homeland with PSV. That’s where Simons’ top-level career took off. He scored 19 goals and registered eight assists in his maiden Eredivisie season and was named the Dutch Player of the Year, after which PSG triggered a buyback option to return him to France.

Xavi Simons was previously at PSG

Next came the loan to RB Leipzig. Eight league goals and 11 assists last term have been followed with nine goals and five assists in the Bundesliga so far this season. He was also one of the stars of the Netherlands’ run to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 last summer, scoring a spectacular long-distance goal against England. It is not just Simons’ impressive productivity as a scorer and creator that has sparked the interest of several top clubs. His adaptability and versatility make him a sound, effective fit for almost any system. At Leipzig, he has operated most regularly on the left wing, from where he can cut inside on to his stronger right football, but he has also frequently featured as a No.10 and right winger, while earlier in his career he played as a No.8.

He has proven, also, that he can thrive within a counter-attacking playing style, a counter-pressing system or within a more possession-dominant philosophy. He is an astute and creative passer, employing his vision and technique to either spring attacks with penetrative through-balls or dictate tempo with short, percussive passes. He ranks in the 93rd percentile among Bundesliga attacking midfielders and wingers this season for progressive passes per 90 minutes, with 6.08, and he is in the 88th percentile for expected goals assisted per 90 (0.28). Simons is a scoring threat from whichever role he is deployed in, too. He ranks in the 90th percentile among Bundesliga players in his position for non-penalty goals per 90 this term, with 0.45, despite being in just the 44th percentile for shots per 90 (1.99).

For all his versatility, though, Simons appears a more comfortable fit for one of his supposed Premier League suitors than the other. There has been speculation surrounding Luis Diaz’s Anfield future of late, potentially opening up a Simons-shaped hole on the left side of Liverpool’s attack. He could also thrive as an advanced No.8 within Arne Slot’s side, too, with, say, Dominik Szoboszlai switching to the left flank instead. Could Manchester United sign Xavi Simons? Splashing such a substantial fee for Simons would be a more curious move for United. Not because he wouldn’t be a strong tactical fit for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system – he would be ideal for one of the two inside-forward slots behind the central striker – but rather because of who the Red Devils already have and who they seem likely to soon acquire. Simons would, ideally, operate within a role almost identical to the one Bruno Fernandes – United’s captain and clear best player – occupies, with the creative freedom the Portuguese has enjoyed playing between midfield and attack. And while the two could conceivably play together, United’s pursuit of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, if successful, would cause a degree of redundancy when other areas of the squad could use attention and funds. There is no doubt, however, that Simons has the quality and temperament to succeed at Old Trafford, Anfield or any of Europe’s grand arenas. At 22 and with his star still rising, he’s ready for a return to the biggest stage.