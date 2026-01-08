Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup 1pt Lewis O'Brien to be carded at 10/3 (Sky Bet) 1pt Lewis O'Brien to score anytime at 9/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Lewis O'Brien to score and be carded at 34/1 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT TV: TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Wrexham have thrived over the festive period. Four straight wins have propelled Phil Parkinson’s side from seven points off the Championship play-offs to within one. How much of a bearing the schedule has had on the Red Dragons remains to be seen. The same can be said for opponents Nottingham Forest. Granted, the Premier League schedule isn’t as hectic as the Football League's, but Forest played five games in a little over a fortnight, culminating in a big win over relegation rivals West Ham. It wasn’t straightforward though. Forest went to the London Stadium off the back of four straight defeats and 1-0 down at half-time, as things stood they were only a point above the dotted line. A second half comeback moved them seven clear of the drop and like Wrexham, spirits will be high heading into the FA Cup weekend.

As for the betting I have an angle dripping in narrative. LEWIS O’BRIEN faces his former employers but there’s a bit more to it. The 2023 Championship play-off final is the best place to start. O’Brien was playing for Huddersfield, who lost to Nottingham Forest, but Forest must have liked what they saw because they signed him that summer ahead of their first season back in the Premier League. O’Brien only started six top flight games before Blackburn tried to loan him in January. Allegedly, Forest messed up the paperwork, the transfer couldn’t get sanctioned, O’Brien then subsequently wasn’t listed in Forest’s 25-man Premier League squad and didn’t feature for the remainder of the season. He then flitted between the MLS and the English second tier signing for DC United, Middlesbrough, Los Angeles and Swansea before joining Wrexham. Given his treatment at the City Ground, I’d imagine he would be double keen to stick it to Forest on Friday evening.

Obviously, his price of 10/3 TO BE CARDED is worth a go, O’Brien has a cards per 90 average of 0.33 this term. He is also a decent goal threat with a goal per 90 average of 0.20 and an expected goals per 90 of 0.21 in the league this campaign. The former translates to a price of 4/1 but O’Brien can be backed at 9/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. Combining him TO SCORE AND BE CARDED at 34/1 with Betfair also appeals and leaves the door ajar for a last minute O’Brien winner coupled with an over zealous celebration or him whipping his top off.