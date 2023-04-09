A huge game at the top of the National League sees Wrexham host Notts County. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

The biggest game across this bumper Easter weekend of action. Wrexham welcome Notts County with both locked in a barely believable title race at the top of the National League table. The two teams have each hit the 100-point marker, a staggering 25 clear of Woking who occupy third. It's the visitors with the advantage though thanks to a narrowly superior goal difference. Just four games remain of their season, but Wrexham have the added 'advantage' of a game in-hand. They also boast the best home record in the division - 19 of their 20 games have ended in victory.

The home draw with Woking is the only time the home support have failed to see a win in the league this season. Add in all competitions and the 3-3 with Sky Bet Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United was the only other - that being in the FA Cup. This is a Notts County team with the best away record in England's fifth tier though, winning 14 of their 21 and losing just once. Good luck if you're brave enough to confidently make a prediction of how this one will play out. These two are so evenly matched - even down to the number of goals they've scored (106 each). It's not a surprise therefore that both possess a prolific striker, making the 11/8 available on PAUL MULLIN TO SCORE ANYTIME particularly appealing. CLICK HERE to back Paul Mullin to score anytime with Sky Bet Only Notts' Macauley Longstaff (41) has more goals in the league this season than Mullin (34). Much like their teams, these tallies put them well clear of the rest of the field.

Mullin is a player who thrives at home though. A huge total of 68% of his goals have come at the Racecourse Ground, with his most recent outing delivering a hat-trick against Oldham. They've come against some good teams too. The striker has scored in home contests against Barnet and Woking - they're still to face Boreham Wood. That's three of the four sides directly below them in the standings. He's also found the net in 70% of Wrexham's home league games this season, making MULLIN's price for a goal well worth backing on Monday.

Score prediction: Wrexham 1-1 Notts County (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)