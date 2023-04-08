Joe Townsend scours the Easter Monday coupon in the EFL to pick out eight selections for your acca and selects one 'nap' for his best bet, looking to following up our Good Friday winner.
2pts Plymouth to beat Lincoln at 8/11 (bet365)
PLYMOUTH's comeback win at struggling Morecambe on Good Friday was a major step towards securing automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One.
It was a great reaction to their 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Bolton in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley, and a huge blow to promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, who both dropped points.
Argyle have won four of their last five league games, with their only defeat coming at the in-form Tykes. As hosts, Steven Schumacher's men have won 17 of 19 this term. Last season only three teams won more matches on their own patch than the Green Army.
Lincoln, meanwhile, are not strong travellers (W5 D6 L9) and while they did hold Wednesday on their last trip, the Owls are stuttering badly.
Ultimately, Argyle look overpriced and should be backed.
WIGAN’s both teams to score ratio of 60% this season is the second-highest in the Sky Bet Championship.
Visitors SWANSEA aren't far behind (60%) with two thirds of their away matches seeing goals at both ends.
Defeat by Burton on Good Friday, only a second loss in 15 games, means only wins will give BARNSLEY any hope of escaping League One automatically.
Unfortunately for Shrewsbury, beaten 6-0 at Charlton in their last away game, the Tykes have won 12 of 13 at Oakwell and thrashed Morecambe 5-0 last time out.
CHARLTON's five-match unbeaten run may have been ended by Bristol Rovers but stick with Dean Holden's men now they're back at The Valley, where they put six past Shrewsbury only a week ago.
Burton look well worth taking on at the prices having been fortunate to beat Barnsley last time out, scoring with both their shots on target, after clinging on for a goalless draw at Cheltenham in the game prior.
PETERBOROUGH have scored 13 goals and conceded just twice in five matches (W4 D1) to storm into the final Sky Bet League One play-off place.
Exeter are no slouches, currently sitting 11th, but that mid-table position is based almost solely on their home form. While the Grecians have won four from five at St James' Park, they have won one from seven on their travels.
Superb home team hosts very poor away team when BARROW face Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.
The Red Devils are the worst travelling team in the EFL; one win from 20 offers little hope for the six-hour, 330-mile Easter Monday road trip to take on the fifth-best home team in the division.
Runaway leaders LEYTON ORIENT, now 10 points clear at the top, boast the best home record in the fourth tier (W14 D5 L1) and should make light work of a Harrogate team struggling for form.
Town are consistent if nothing else, 20th in the home, away and overall League Two table, but have won only three of their last 18 matches.
Second-placed NORTHAMPTON will be keen to bounce back from a 3-0 pasting at Newport on Good Friday, just their second defeat in 14 matches, and should be backed to do so against a Gillingham team who really struggle away from Priestfield.
Remarkably the Gills have won eight from nine at home but just one in seven on their travels during that period.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.