Joe Townsend scours the Easter Monday coupon in the EFL to pick out eight selections for your acca and selects one 'nap' for his best bet, looking to following up our Good Friday winner.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: -1.7pts profit

PLYMOUTH's comeback win at struggling Morecambe on Good Friday was a major step towards securing automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One. It was a great reaction to their 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Bolton in the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley, and a huge blow to promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley, who both dropped points. Argyle have won four of their last five league games, with their only defeat coming at the in-form Tykes. As hosts, Steven Schumacher's men have won 17 of 19 this term. Last season only three teams won more matches on their own patch than the Green Army. Lincoln, meanwhile, are not strong travellers (W5 D6 L9) and while they did hold Wednesday on their last trip, the Owls are stuttering badly. Ultimately, Argyle look overpriced and should be backed. PLYMOUTH TO BEAT LINCOLN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

WIGAN’s both teams to score ratio of 60% this season is the second-highest in the Sky Bet Championship. Visitors SWANSEA aren't far behind (60%) with two thirds of their away matches seeing goals at both ends. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN WIGAN v SWANSEA: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Defeat by Burton on Good Friday, only a second loss in 15 games, means only wins will give BARNSLEY any hope of escaping League One automatically. Unfortunately for Shrewsbury, beaten 6-0 at Charlton in their last away game, the Tykes have won 12 of 13 at Oakwell and thrashed Morecambe 5-0 last time out. BARNSLEY TO BEAT MORECAMBE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CHARLTON's five-match unbeaten run may have been ended by Bristol Rovers but stick with Dean Holden's men now they're back at The Valley, where they put six past Shrewsbury only a week ago. Burton look well worth taking on at the prices having been fortunate to beat Barnsley last time out, scoring with both their shots on target, after clinging on for a goalless draw at Cheltenham in the game prior. CHARLTON TO BEAT BURTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

PETERBOROUGH have scored 13 goals and conceded just twice in five matches (W4 D1) to storm into the final Sky Bet League One play-off place. Exeter are no slouches, currently sitting 11th, but that mid-table position is based almost solely on their home form. While the Grecians have won four from five at St James' Park, they have won one from seven on their travels. PETERBOROUGH TO BEAT EXETER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Superb home team hosts very poor away team when BARROW face Crawley in Sky Bet League Two. The Red Devils are the worst travelling team in the EFL; one win from 20 offers little hope for the six-hour, 330-mile Easter Monday road trip to take on the fifth-best home team in the division. BARROW TO BEAT CRAWLEY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Runaway leaders LEYTON ORIENT, now 10 points clear at the top, boast the best home record in the fourth tier (W14 D5 L1) and should make light work of a Harrogate team struggling for form. Town are consistent if nothing else, 20th in the home, away and overall League Two table, but have won only three of their last 18 matches. ORIENT TO BEAT HARROGATE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Second-placed NORTHAMPTON will be keen to bounce back from a 3-0 pasting at Newport on Good Friday, just their second defeat in 14 matches, and should be backed to do so against a Gillingham team who really struggle away from Priestfield. Remarkably the Gills have won eight from nine at home but just one in seven on their travels during that period. NORTHAMPTON TO BEAT GILLINGHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon