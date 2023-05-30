Wrexham have been priced as the 7/2 favourites with EFL title sponsors Sky Bet to win the 23/24 League Two title.

Phil Parkinson's side finished top of the National League table last season, recording a sensational 111 points from their 46 games. They lost just three of their league games throughout the course of the campaign, while winning 22 of their 23 games in an unbeaten record at the Racecourse Ground. That's led to them taking the shortest price of all 24 teams for the title in the fourth-tier of English football.

Sky Bet League Two 23/24 winner (via Sky Bet) Wrexham - 7/2

Stockport - 6/1

Notts County - 8/1

Gillingham - 10/1

Bradford - 12/1

MK Dons - 14/1

Salford - 16/1

Mansfield - 18/1 Odds correct at 1725 BST (30/05/23)

Stockport, who were beaten finalists in the League Two play-offs, are priced as the second-favourites as they look to secure their second promotion in three years. Following them in the betting is Notts County, who finished four points behind Wrexham after a remarkable season of their own. They are 8/1 for the title and 13/8 for promotion. Gillingham gained 40 points from a possible 69 during the second-half of the season - the second-highest of any side in the division - meaning they've been installed as 10/1 fourth-favourites. Beaten play-off semi-finalists Bradford are 12/1 with Salford 16s, while MK Dons are in at 14/1 following their final day relegation from Sky Bet League One last season.

Sky Bet League Two 23/24 promotion (via Sky Bet) Wrexham - 10/11

Stockport - 11/8

Notts County - 13/8

Gillingham - 2/1

Bradford - 9/4

MK Dons - 5/2

Salford - 3/1

Mansfield - 10/3 Odds correct at 1725 BST (30/05/23)