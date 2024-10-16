World Cup winner odds: England 7/1 after Thomas Tuchel appointment

The odds on England winning the 2026 World Cup remain unmoved following Thomas Tuchel's appointment as manager.
After widespread reports broke on Tuesday that a deal had been agreed for the German, 51, to replace Gareth Southgate, the Football Association confirmed the news on Wednesday morning.
Tuchel will take charge on January 1 on an 18-month contract running to the conclusion of the World Cup in North America, a tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
Odds correct at 1000 BST (16/10/24)
England, who must still qualify for the finals, are priced as 7/1 fourth favourites behind Spain, France and Brazil with most firms, shorter than both holders Argentina and Tuchel's home nation Germany.
Under Southgate, the Three Lions reached the semi-finals in Russia in 2018, their best run since reaching the same stage at Italia '90, before losing to France in the quarter-finals in Qatar four years later.
England have only once made the final, when famously beating Germany at Wembley in 1966.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.