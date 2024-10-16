World Cup winner odds: England 7/1 after Thomas Tuchel appointment

The odds on England winning the 2026 World Cup remain unmoved following Thomas Tuchel's appointment as manager.

After widespread reports broke on Tuesday that a deal had been agreed for the German, 51, to replace Gareth Southgate, the Football Association confirmed the news on Wednesday morning. Tuchel will take charge on January 1 on an 18-month contract running to the conclusion of the World Cup in North America, a tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

World Cup 2026 winner odds (via Sky Bet) Spain - 11/2

Brazil - 6/1

France, England - 13/2

Argentina - 9/1

Germany - 10/1

Portugal - 14/1

Netherlands - 16/1

Italy, Belgium - 25/1 Odds correct at 1000 BST (16/10/24)