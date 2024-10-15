Thomas Tuchel agrees deal to become new England manager

Tuchel, who has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich in May, is set to make his first venture into international football management with the Three Lions as Gareth Southgate's permanent replacement.

The FA have reportedly been searching for a manager with a proven track record of winning trophies, hoping to end England's long wait for silverware, which now stands at at 58 years.

Tuchel has just that, winning league titles with both Bayern and PSG, as well as the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea.

It is expected that he will be unveiled on Wednesday.

The German becomes only the third non-English manager of the men's national team, following on from Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel's first game in charge would be on the 14th November away in Greece - the side who beat the Three Lions at Wembley in the October international break, a result that all but ended the hopes of Lee Carsley getting the full-time job.

His first game at the home of football comes three days later against the Republic of Ireland.

After those two Nations League games, it's a near four month break in the international football calendar which is ended when England begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

The Three Lions are priced as the fourth favourites at 7/1 to win the tournament, held in North America.