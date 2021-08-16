Scotland might have had to wait 23 years to make an appearance at a major international tournament, but qualification for Euro 2020 came slightly too early for Steve Clarke’s team.

In all three matches Scotland played at the finals, they were a work-in-progress. Clarke was still building his side at a time when they needed to be closer to the finished product. Some progress has been made in that regard since then. Not content with merely qualifying for one major tournament in two decades, Scotland are one win away from making the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup. Having won their last four matches, a fifth straight victory over Moldova on Friday will secure second place in Group F.

In addition, Scotland stand a good chance of being seeded for the World Cup play-offs as one of the best second-placed teams - three points against Moldova on Friday might be enough and a further result against Denmark on Monday would certainly clinch it. This would significantly boost their prospects of actually punching their ticket to Qatar. Gilmour is the key cog for Scotland Clarke’s team are now much more comfortable in their own skin than they were during the summer. Perhaps most notably, Billy Gilmour, who only made his international debut in the goalless draw against England in July, has now been fully installed as Scotland’s pace-setter in the centre of midfield. Gilmour might be struggling for game-time on loan at Norwich City, but the 20-year-old is a key figure for his national team.

Against Austria in September and Israel in October, Gilmour took a grip of things in the centre of the pitch. He controls games in the way few Scotland players have been able to in recent times. With Gilmour in the side, Scotland have greater structure. Callum McGregor has recently thrived as Gilmour’s central midfield partner. Previously maligned for being unable to carry his strong club form over into the international arena, the Celtic captain has become a driving force for Scotland. Behind John McGinn, who has the freedom to attack from midfield, Scotland now have the perfect central basis in Gilmour and McGregor.

Emerging right-back Patterson giving balance On the left wing, the partnership between Andy Robertson as the wing back and Kieran Tierney as the left-sided centre back is well-established and was one of the few things that worked for Scotland at Euro 2020, but Clarke now has options on the right side that he didn’t in the summer. Namely, Nathan Patterson. Of course, Patterson was included in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad, but the 20-year-old is now seen as Clarke’s first choice over Stephen O’Donnell in the right wing back spot. The Rangers defender offers more as an attacking outlet and this has given Scotland more balance in that they don’t always have to look to the left.

Striking tandem a real threat Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes started just one friendly match together as a strike pairing before Euro 2020. Now, though, they are on the same wavelength and have given Scotland some much-needed purpose as an attacking outfit. While Scotland could still use a sharper edge in front of goal, Adams and Dykes complement each other. The former’s first touch gives Scotland someone to feed passes into high up the pitch while the latter is a nuisance in the best way. Craig Gordon has replaced David Marshall as Scotland’s first-choice goalkeeper since Euro 2020 with the Hearts goalkeeper enjoying a career renaissance while Jack Hendry is now much more comfortable in the national team set-up having secured a summer move to Club Brugge and earned Clarke’s trust. While 2022 World Cup qualifying has been somewhat underwhelming for the Home Nations, Scotland have flown under the radar as a team making great strides. They might not make it to Qatar - after all, only 13 European nations will qualify - but Clarke has a better understanding of his team and his players than he did just a few months ago.