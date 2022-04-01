Sporting Life
Brazil legend Cafu drew England into Group B - the two countries are among the three favourites for World Cup glory
World Cup 2022 betting odds: England shorten to 11/2 for glory in Qatar after group draw

By Sporting Life
20:23 · FRI April 01, 2022

England have shortened to 11/2 to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a favourable group draw - but remain joint second favourites behind Brazil to lift the trophy.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions began the day 6/1 shots but have been handed an attractive group draw with USA, Iran and the final European play-off winner - either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

A last-16 tie against either the Netherlands or Senegal likely awaits England if they can progress from Group B, with host nation Qatar and Ecuador the other sides in Group A.

However, if seedings go to plan, England would then face reigning champions France - joint second favourites to win the tournament alongside Southgate's men - in the quarter-finals.

World Cup winner odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Brazil 9/2
  • England 11/2
  • France 11/2
  • Spain 8/1
  • Argentina 9/1
  • Germany 11/1
  • Belgium 12/1
  • Netherlands 12/1
  • Portugal 12/1
  • Denmark 28/1
  • Croatia 50/1
  • Uruguay 50/1

Odds correct at 2000 BST (01/04/22)

Infogol's model has predicted the tournament favourites' chances of lifting the 2022 World Cup
Who will win the 2022 World Cup?

Brazil began the day as 11/2 favourites but have shortened further to 9/2 after landing a group with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon - and the Infogol model rates the Selecao as the most likely team to triumph in the Middle East with a 16% chance.

France arrive shortly behind at 14.2% before little separates Spain and England - although the former certainly face a tougher group after being paired alongside fellow European giants Germany in Group E.

Both sides have drifted in the betting as a result of the draw - Spain from 7/1 to 8s and Germany out from 9/1 to 11s.

Argentina, seeking to finally end Lionel Messi's wait for a World Cup triumph, are next up and have been given, on paper at least, a fairly straightforward group containing Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

Five European nations complete the top 10 - although Belgium, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands and Denmark all have less than a 7% chance of glory this winter according to the simulation.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS