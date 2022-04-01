England will face USA, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The Three Lions have been handed a favourable draw as they bid to improve on their run to the semi-finals in Russia in 2018 and will face Iran in their opening game - and a first ever meeting between the countries - on November 21.
If either Wales or Scotland progress from the final European play-off path, they will be England's final group-stage opponent on November 29.
Wales are awaiting the winner of the delayed play-off semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine to decide the final UEFA qualifier for the tournament.
Robert Page's Wales are bidding to qualify for their first World Cup finals since 1958, while Steve Clarke's Scotland have not competed on the global stage since 1998.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate told BBC Sport: “The first two teams (Iran and the USA) we have not played for quite a while and the third is unknown but throws up a possible British derby – and we know what they are all about.”
Wales caretaker boss Rob Page, meanwhile, said of the potential clash with England on November 29: “It is a mouth-watering tie. Scotland will be thinking the same, but our full focus is on getting there.”
Former Scotland forward James McFadden added: “It’s a big enough incentive in itself to get to the World Cup, but knowing that you’re going into a group again with England is great and I’m sure it will motivate the players going into those play-off games.”
Should England, Wales or Scotland progress from the group stage, they will face host nation Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal or the Netherlands in the last 16.
The draw has thrown up some intriguing group meetings with France and Denmark paired together in Group D, heavyweights Spain and Germany to meet in Group E and Belgium and Croatia - semi-finalists and finalists in 2018 - facing off in Group F.
Intercontinental play-offs - Australia or United Arab Emirates v Peru and Costa Rica v New Zealand - will determine the two vacant spots in Groups D and E.
The toughest group on paper appears to be Group H where Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea will do battle.
Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador on November 21, hours before England's opener against Iran.