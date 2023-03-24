We pick out best bets for this weekend's Women's Super League, which kicks off with a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Friday night live on Sky Sports.

Football betting tips: Women's Super League 2pts Arsenal and under 4.5 goals at evens (Sky Bet) 2pts Tottenham most cards at 13/8 (Sky Bet) 2pts Man United to win and BTTS No at 4/6 (Sky Bet) 1pt Katie Stengel to score first at 15/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Katie Stengel to score anytime at 7/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Under 2.5 goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Man City most corners at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 1pt Aston Villa -1 handicap at 4/5 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Alessia Russo to score a header at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Brighton/Reading HT/FT at 20/1 (Sky Bet) 0.25pt Reading/Brighton HT/FT at 33/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Everton v Liverpool Tom Carnduff (@tomc_22) Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Everton 17/20 | Draw 5/2 | Liverpool 3/1 Liverpool are one of just two sides who have failed to win an away game in the Women's Super League this season, but the context is key to that form. The Reds' last two on the road have taken them to Arsenal and Manchester United - if we ignore the game at Chelsea that was called off after just six minutes - while there was also a trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup at the end of January. They've also had to deal with Manchester City across those six league games. Everton's home showings leave them 9th in that table, nine points gained from a possible 21. Victory moves them nine points clear of their Merseyside rivals - a result that will all but secure a higher position than Friday's opponents come the end of the season. An away win actually sets Liverpool up for a potential run at overtaking the Toffees. Games against West Ham, Brighton and Leicester follow this, and they need as many points as possible given how they end the season. Home contests with Manchester City and Manchester United come in their last three games, while there is also the rearranged Chelsea away fixture to deal with. Relegation won't be a serious worry given the seven-point gap to Leicester, while Brighton and Reading will be more fearful of the drop - Tottenham may have relieved some of that pressure with a recent managerial change. Although their away form has been a concern, Matt Beard's side can draw confidence from 3-3 draws at Reading and Brighton, games with not only points returned but plenty of goals scored.

Liverpool's Katie Stengel battles with Everton's Rikke Sevecke

This Everton side will concede chances and at a best price of 15/2, the appeal comes in backing KATIE STENGEL TO SCORE FIRST. CLICK HERE to back Katie Stengel to score first with Sky Bet We're also backing the 7/2 on STENGEL TO SCORE ANYTIME rather than go each way on the above. CLICK HERE to back Katie Stengel to score anytime with Sky Bet Stengel's enjoyed a great season, with her performance against Tottenham last time out another huge positive. The striker is proving to be a problem for opposition defenders, with her ability to link-up play an eye-catching element alongside the goals scored. Six goals have been scored from her 14 WSL starts this season, and a point of interest here is that this doesn't come from a very high volume of shots. We're seeing an average of 1.90 shots per 90 from non-penalty situations so far. But these are proving to be high-quality chances, and only four players can boast more goals returned across the current league campaign. Goals came against non-top teams in Leicester (Cup), Reading and West Ham, while an opening day brace of penalties beat Chelsea alongside a goal in defeat at Manchester City. Only that trio mentioned at the start above - as well as Brighton - have conceded a higher open play xG in the WSL than Everton this season (per Opta Analyst), so we can expect Liverpool to have chances. STENGEL will be a key part for the visitors going forward, and the value is there in taking the striker to score.

Tottenham v Arsenal Neel Shah (@mybettorlife) Kick-off time: 15:00, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Tottenham 13/2 | Draw 4/1 | Arsenal 1/3 It’s an interesting time at Hotspur way, with the team having finally won a league match after a miserable nine-game losing run in the WSL. Rehanne Skinner was dismissed off the back of that and an uplift in mood and tactics may follow under interim manager Vicky Jepson. Spurs were fortunate to win that game against Leicester and it could have easily gone the other way. Arsenal come into this game after a Champions league defeat at Bayern Munich and will play the second leg midweek. With those added minutes and given that Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are both out of this game, Arsenal may not be at their fluid best but still possess more than enough quality across the pitch to see off Spurs. Home advantage isn’t the same advantage for Tottenham than it is for Arsenal, with the game being played at Brisbane Road, a maximum capacity of 10,000 compared to the 47,000 who turned out at the Emirates for the reverse fixture. Odds of 4/11 simply don’t appeal on Arsenal to win and my play would be to take ARSENAL AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS at even money. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal & under 4.5 goals with Sky Bet Despite Spurs' woes, they have scored at least once in their past seven league games and Europe being on Arsenal’s mind may mean their foot comes off the gas if a comfortable lead is built up. My other angle is based on old habits not dying hard. Spurs aren’t top of many metrics leaderboards being only a few points off the relegation spot, but they are top of the yellow card rankings and were top by some distance last season. Odds of 13/8 for TOTTENHAM MOST CARDS seem very generous for a clear mismatch in quality and discipline. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham most cards with Sky Bet

Man Utd v West Ham Neel Shah (@mybettorlife) Kick-off time: 17:30, Saturday

Man Utd 1/16 | Draw 19/2 | West Ham 25/1 If odds of 4/11 for Arsenal don’t appeal then 1/16 for Man United certainly don’t and give an indication to the mismatch on offer. United are in great form, with the second highest goal count in the league and an impressive nine clean sheets in 15 games. Odds of 4/6 on MAN UTD WIN & BTTS 'NO' is just about generous enough to make it a play against a Hammers side lacking confidence, with no wins in their last five in all competitions. CLICK HERE to back Man Utd win and BTTS 'No' with Sky Bet

Alessia Russo scored an audacious goal for England at the Women's Euros

With the game being hosted at Old Trafford, a swathe of home support will make the task even tougher for the Hammers. The Red Devils have a plethora of attacking options and West Ham were blown apart 7-0 by Chelsea very recently. If Man Utd take an early lead they could run up a similarly heavy scoreline. ALESSIA RUSSO is a very short 4/7 for any time scorer but a relative longshot play would be for her TO SCORE A HEADER at 4/1. CLICK HERE to back Alessia Russo header with Sky Bet She’s an excellent header of the ball and the Irons could struggle with quality deliveries into the box and the inevitable goalmouth scrambles they may bring.

Man City v Chelsea Neel Shah (@mybettorlife) Kick-off time: 12:40, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Man City 7/4 | Draw 13/5 | Chelsea 13/10 The pick of the games this weekend with a chance for City to close the gap on the league leaders and even go top of the table. The Sky Blues are unbeaten in even at home It’s likely that both teams score, having landed in 60% of all City games this season, but this game is all about prices and its far too short for my liking. However, as with all forms of the game, matches with the most hype often don’t live up to expectation and this is my angle in here. With so much at stake and Chelsea’s somewhat more pragmatic approach away to strong opponents, this could be a tight and cagey contest. Both sides are averaging less than one goal a game conceded and this is more important to me than either side’s attacking prowess. UNDER 2.5 GOALS would be my pick at 11/8. CLICK HERE to back under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet Another angle would once again be the corner count. City average 8.14 corners a game compared to Chelsea’s 5.29. The Cityzens have also hit five or more corners in 86% of their games compared to Chelsea’s 56%. So it comes as a surprise that MAN CITY MOST CORNERS is available at 6/5. CLICK HERE to back Man City most corners with Sky Bet Despite Chelsea’s strength, City will look to dominate spells of the game on their pristine Academy stadium pitch.

Aston Villa v Leicester Neel Shah (@mybettorlife) Kick-off time: 14:00, Sunday

Villa 2/9 | Draw 19/4 | Leicester 11/1 Confidence is sky high and with a raucous atmosphere expected at Villa Park, Leicester couldn’t have played Aston Villa at a worse time. Currently on a winning run of five games and unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, Villa will be confident of turning Leicester over and continuing their great form. Having just beaten Man City in the FA Cup, VILLA will be playing with no fear and are a good bet to overcome a -1 HANDICAP at odds of 4/5. CLICK HERE to back Aston Villa (-1) handicap with Sky Bet

