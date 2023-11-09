Wolves vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Wolves left South Yorkshire empty handed after Sheffield United’s last gasp winner at the weekend. Ollie Norwood converted from the spot in 90+10th minute to earn the Blades their first Premier League win at the 11th attempt. The novelty of it was lost on Gary O’Neil, he felt his side had been diddled for the second time in as many games and he did not mince his words in the post match presser.

Glad he's talking about the 2nd half performance as well as the penalty decision.



We lost all impetus from the first half performance.



Gary O'Neil:

The Wolves boss could learn some lessons in grace and decorum from the man in the opposite dugout Saturday. Tottenham’s 4-1 defeat against Chelsea on Monday was pure chaos. The hosts finished two men light and had as many goals chalked off yet Ange Postecoglou was as classy as ever. I don’t think he has grasped the Barclays spirit yet.

What are the best bets?

Hwang Hee-Chan scores against Manchester City

The Wolves legs of this bet builder clicked when Wanderers beat Manchester City 2-1 and since that victory they have held Aston Villa, Newcastle and beaten Bournemouth. So, they can do it against possession based teams. Given Tottenham’s injury woes, it would not be a massive shock to lose their second game in the space of a week. Score prediction: Wolves 2-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Team news

Pedro Neto injured against Newcastle

Pedro Neto is unavailable for the hosts, the hosts will miss his creativity as he has the most Premier League assists. Rayan Ait-Nouri will continue on the left hand side of midfield and Hwang Hee-Chan on the right. The visitors are sweating on the fitness of Maddison, Spurs creator-in-chief hobbled off in the first half alongside Micky van de Ven. The latter will not make the cut on Saturday and joins a list of eight players unavailable. Postecoglou has only one fit senior centre back available, Eric Dier, so Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could slot into the heart of defence flanked by Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal at full back. Alternatively, Ashley Phillips has been left out of the Tottenham under 23’s squad.

Predicted line-ups Wolves: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Hwang, Lemina, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Kalajdzic. Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Hojbjerg, Royal; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.