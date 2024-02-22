Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Wilder

Wolves vs Sheffield United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
14:20 · FRI February 23, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Sheffield United to commit 13+ fouls at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 13:30 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 4/9 | Draw 18/5 | Away 11/2

Wolves 2-1 win over Tottenham last weekend completed the double over the North Londoners and put the Wanderers within a point of the top half.

Although Sunday’s hosts have gone toe-to-toe with the division's best sides, they have struggled against the basement boys.

A 1-0 win over Burnley was their only win in three meetings with the current bottom three, losing at Bramall Lane and sharing the spoils at Kenilworth Road in games they went off odds on to win.

This clash may be trickier then the hosts odds on price suggests.

Full disclosure, I am a Sheffield United fan.

Remaining rational this campaign has been tough especially when Brighton became the fifth Premier League team to put at least five past the Blades this season last Sunday. As if that was not bad enough, the Blades have played 25 games.

If I may clutch at straws though, Sheff Utd have rallied well after embarrassment with two of their three league wins coming in the games that followed 5-0 thumping's, one of which the reverse against Wolves.

One thing is for sure on Sunday, fellow Sheffield United fan Chris Wilder will send his side out swinging at the Molineux so expect a dogged start from the visitors.

What are the best bets?

SHEFFIELD UNITED are odds on in places to complete 21 tackles, which is probably fair as they have averaged 20 a game this term.

The Blades have the second poorest disciplinary record (72Y 4R) and commit 11.8 fouls per game.

In the five Premier League away games since Wilder’s return, Sheff Utd have committed 66 fouls, which is over 13 a game.

Wilder

Sky Bet the visitors at 11/8 TO COMMIT 13+ FOULS in Black Country on Sunday which certainly appeals.

Wilder’s side have covered this line in three of the five games on the road, falling one short at Kenilworth Road and only mustering six at the Etihad where they only had 19% of possession.

Wolves are drawing just under 11 fouls a game but in their home clashes with sides in the bottom five have racked up 15 vs Burnley, 14 vs Everton and 11 vs Forest. So we should get a run for our money.

BuildABet @ 20/1

  • Jayden Boyle 3+ fouls
  • Tom Davis 3+ fouls
  • Hwang-Hee Chan 3+ shots

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Davies
Sheffield United's Tom Davies

Jayden Bogle is the Blades joint most carded player with (7) and has committed 3+ fouls on three occasions this season.

Despite not starting a game, Tom Davies has picked up two cards and committed four fouls. He has only been on the pitch for a combined total of 117 minutes.

Sheff Utd conceded the most shots per game (17.4), Hwang Hee-Chan is only of Wolves sharpest shooters averaging 1.7 a game.

Team news

Cunha
Matheus Cunha is out injured for Wolves

Matheus Cunha is expected to be Wolves only absentee as the Brazilian nurses a hamstring issue. Hwang Hee-Chan survived a late fitness scare to start last weekend and should continue upfront in Cunha’s absence.

With no fresh injury concerns, O’Neil should name the same XI as the one that beat Tottenham. So, expect a 3-4-2-1 with Joao Gomes partnering Mario Lemina in midfield.

As for Sheffield United, Mason Holgate serves the first match of his three game suspension. Auston Trusty should slot into defence in his absence with Chris Basham and John Egan sidelined with injuries.

Wilder has revealed very little with regards to the fitness of Oli McBurnie, Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer so how the visitors line up in attack is anyone's guess.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Toti, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Sarabia, Hwang.

Sheffield United: Grbic; Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Davies, Larouci; McAtee, Archer.

Match facts

  • Wolves are unbeaten in their last eight home league games against Sheffield United (W4 D4), since a 3-1 loss in the second tier in October 2002.
  • Following their 2-1 win at Bramall Lane in November, Sheffield United are looking to complete their first league double over Wolves since 1989-90, when they were promoted from the second tier.
  • Wolves have won five of their last eight Premier League games (D1 L2), although their two losses in this run have come in their last two matches at Molineux (v Manchester United & Brentford). Wolves last lost three consecutive home top-flight matches in October/December 2022 (4).
  • Having beaten fellow newly promoted side Luton 3-1 at Kenilworth Road, Sheffield United will be looking to win back-to-back away Premier League matches for just a fifth time, with the previous instance coming in December 2019.
  • Since the start of last season, Wolves have won just two of their nine Premier League games against newly promoted opposition (D5 L2), although they did beat Burnley 1-0 in their most recent such game. They’ve also won just one of their four top-flight matches against sides starting the day bottom during this period (D1 L2), losing their last such game, against Sheffield United back in November.
  • Sheffield United have lost five Premier League games by a margin of 5+ goals this season, the joint most such defeats of any side in a single Premier League campaign (also Derby County in 2007-08). In fact, only Darwen (7 in 1891-92) and Ipswich Town (6 in 1963-64) have lost more top-flight matches in a single season by 5+ goals.
  • Across the eight matches in which they’ve led, Sheffield United have spent a total of just 183 minutes in the lead this season, fewer than any other Premier League side, with 33% of those minutes in the lead coming against Luton in their most recent away game (60).
  • Despite making just 16 appearances this season, Pedro Neto has provided nine assists with no Wolves player registering more in a single Premier League campaign (Adam Traoré also 9 in 37 apps in 2019-20). Seven of his nine assists this term have either been for an equalising goal (3) or a goal to put Wolves into the lead (4).
  • Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chang has scored 10 Premier League goals from just 13 shots on target this season, exceeding his xG by +3.6 (10 goals from an xG of 6.4). Only two players have scored more goals for Wolves in a single Premier League campaign: Steven Fletcher in 2011-12 (12) and Raúl Jiménez in 2018-19 (13) and 2019-20 (17).
  • Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has kept just a single clean sheet in the Premier League this season, conceding the most goals (63) of any keeper in their first 25 appearances in the competition. He has, however, conceded fewer goals (59 – excluding own goals) than his xGoT conceded figure would suggest (59.3).

Odds correct at 1400 GMT (22/02/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo