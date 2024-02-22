Wolves vs Sheffield United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Wolves 2-1 win over Tottenham last weekend completed the double over the North Londoners and put the Wanderers within a point of the top half.

Although Sunday’s hosts have gone toe-to-toe with the division's best sides, they have struggled against the basement boys.

A 1-0 win over Burnley was their only win in three meetings with the current bottom three, losing at Bramall Lane and sharing the spoils at Kenilworth Road in games they went off odds on to win.

This clash may be trickier then the hosts odds on price suggests.

Full disclosure, I am a Sheffield United fan.

Remaining rational this campaign has been tough especially when Brighton became the fifth Premier League team to put at least five past the Blades this season last Sunday. As if that was not bad enough, the Blades have played 25 games.

If I may clutch at straws though, Sheff Utd have rallied well after embarrassment with two of their three league wins coming in the games that followed 5-0 thumping's, one of which the reverse against Wolves.

One thing is for sure on Sunday, fellow Sheffield United fan Chris Wilder will send his side out swinging at the Molineux so expect a dogged start from the visitors.