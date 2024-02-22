Wolves vs Sheffield United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Sheffield United to commit 13+ fouls at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
Wolves 2-1 win over Tottenham last weekend completed the double over the North Londoners and put the Wanderers within a point of the top half.
Although Sunday’s hosts have gone toe-to-toe with the division's best sides, they have struggled against the basement boys.
A 1-0 win over Burnley was their only win in three meetings with the current bottom three, losing at Bramall Lane and sharing the spoils at Kenilworth Road in games they went off odds on to win.
This clash may be trickier then the hosts odds on price suggests.
Full disclosure, I am a Sheffield United fan.
Remaining rational this campaign has been tough especially when Brighton became the fifth Premier League team to put at least five past the Blades this season last Sunday. As if that was not bad enough, the Blades have played 25 games.
If I may clutch at straws though, Sheff Utd have rallied well after embarrassment with two of their three league wins coming in the games that followed 5-0 thumping's, one of which the reverse against Wolves.
One thing is for sure on Sunday, fellow Sheffield United fan Chris Wilder will send his side out swinging at the Molineux so expect a dogged start from the visitors.
SHEFFIELD UNITED are odds on in places to complete 21 tackles, which is probably fair as they have averaged 20 a game this term.
The Blades have the second poorest disciplinary record (72Y 4R) and commit 11.8 fouls per game.
In the five Premier League away games since Wilder’s return, Sheff Utd have committed 66 fouls, which is over 13 a game.
Sky Bet the visitors at 11/8 TO COMMIT 13+ FOULS in Black Country on Sunday which certainly appeals.
Wilder’s side have covered this line in three of the five games on the road, falling one short at Kenilworth Road and only mustering six at the Etihad where they only had 19% of possession.
Wolves are drawing just under 11 fouls a game but in their home clashes with sides in the bottom five have racked up 15 vs Burnley, 14 vs Everton and 11 vs Forest. So we should get a run for our money.
Jayden Bogle is the Blades joint most carded player with (7) and has committed 3+ fouls on three occasions this season.
Despite not starting a game, Tom Davies has picked up two cards and committed four fouls. He has only been on the pitch for a combined total of 117 minutes.
Sheff Utd conceded the most shots per game (17.4), Hwang Hee-Chan is only of Wolves sharpest shooters averaging 1.7 a game.
Matheus Cunha is expected to be Wolves only absentee as the Brazilian nurses a hamstring issue. Hwang Hee-Chan survived a late fitness scare to start last weekend and should continue upfront in Cunha’s absence.
With no fresh injury concerns, O’Neil should name the same XI as the one that beat Tottenham. So, expect a 3-4-2-1 with Joao Gomes partnering Mario Lemina in midfield.
As for Sheffield United, Mason Holgate serves the first match of his three game suspension. Auston Trusty should slot into defence in his absence with Chris Basham and John Egan sidelined with injuries.
Wilder has revealed very little with regards to the fitness of Oli McBurnie, Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer so how the visitors line up in attack is anyone's guess.
Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Toti, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Sarabia, Hwang.
Sheffield United: Grbic; Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Davies, Larouci; McAtee, Archer.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (22/02/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.