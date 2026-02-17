Wolves vs Arsenal tips, predictions, best bets and Premier League match preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at evens (William Hill) 2pts Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at 23/20 (BetVictor) 0.5pt Adam Armstrong to be carded at 17/2 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

I previewed ARSENAL’s clash with Brentford last Thursday, tipped a losing bet (over 2.5 goals) and highlighted how the Gunners’ games have opened up recently. I think the latter proved to be true at the Gtech. It was far from a vintage Arsenal performance, credit to Brentford, and the deadlock wasn’t broken until the hour mark but there was a great tempo to the fixture as both sides exchanged blows - both also had chances to nick it in stoppage time. That said, I think Mikel Arteta’s side will revert to type on Wednesday with a controlled, convincing win over Wolves.

Arsenal scored seven goals without conceding in their games either side of the match with the Bees. They beat Wigan 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round and Sunderland 3-0 in the Premier League, both games at the Emirates. The Gunners got the better of Chelsea 1-0 at home in the semi-final second leg of the Carabao Cup and Leeds 4-0 at Elland Road in the game before. In the league against bottom-half sides, they’ve won eight of 13 games to nil and kept nine clean sheets. The visitors are generally 2/7 to win at Molineux but backing them TO WIN TO NIL boosts the odds to evens which I think is worth a tout. Sticking along the flat-track bully theme, VIKTOR GYOKERES’ price TO SCORE ANYTIME also appeals. He’s scored eight league goals this term, six have come against the newly-promoted sides.

The honeymoon period is over for Rob Edwards. His side are winless in six in the league and have failed to score in four of those fixtures. Wanderers will go down swinging though and with a good appointment, the player card market is worth a look. After a bit of time away, referee Paul Tierney is back officiating in the top-flight. He felt his way back in with two cards in Manchester City’s win over West Ham just before Christmas. It was almost a month before he got another game but he has dished out 14 cards in the three games since. Considering Wolves have picked up the fifth-most bookings in the division (54), ADAM ARMSTRONG’s price TO BE CARDED is worth a look. Based on his career average, 17/2 is probably apt but recently he has ramped up the aggression. Armstrong picked up four cards in the first half of the season in the Sky Bet Championship with Southampton and was carded on debut for Wolves against Chelsea. In his last top-flight campaign, he was also carded four times (0.29 cards per 90). In this particular match-up against the league leaders, he’ll be spending a lot more time without the ball. I think this is worth a punt.