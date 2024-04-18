Wolves vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

TV bundle giveaway We're giving away a smart TV as part of our Ultimate Sports Fan competition. To enter, simply answer the question below and one lucky winner will be selected at random. For full details, click here.

Key terms and conditions 18+

Sporting Life account required

One entry per person

Eligibility restrictions apply

Further T&Cs apply

How quickly things can unravel. Two weeks ago, Arsenal topped the Premier League and were favourites to progress to the Champions League semi-finals against a Bayern Munich outfit rumoured to be in disarray. Two defeats and a draw later and the Gunners know they can afford no more mistakes. With new leaders Manchester City in FA Cup action, a win at mid-table Wolves would put Arsenal back on top of the table.

What are the best bets? It's difficult to back Arsenal in most markets here. Their position and undoubted class merits short prices everywhere, sure. But would you back them with confidence after their nightmare week? If Spurs are Spursy, are Arsenal Ar...? Well we'll leave that unsaid. But their mood will certainly not be brilliant right now and one imagines caution will be the order of the day. They can't risk losing this match and will fully respect Gary O'Neil's side. As a result, I think UNDER 2.5 GOALS has to be worth a play here at a top price of 27/20. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet It's landed in five of Arsenal's past seven games as the Gunners have become increasingly jittery and less prone to risk. Further support comes via the fact that 44% of their away matches all season have provided two goals or fewer.

Wolves are historically down the bottom of the average goals per game charts in the Premier League - seven of their past 15 have gone unders.

BuildABet @55/1 Wolves to win

Sarabia 1+ shots on target

Jesus 1+ offsides

Lemina 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Pablo Sarabia is averaging almost three shots per game across Wolves' previous eight matches, while Mario Lemina has committed two or more infringements in two of his past four games. Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus is a regular offside merchant and backing Wolves to deepen his and the Gunners' misery by inflicting a third defeat upon them in a week boosts our BAB to a tasty 55/1.

Team news Wolves have worries over Nelson Semedo who came off with a tight hamstring in last weekend's draw at Nottingham Forest while Craig Dawson is also struggling with a groin problem.

Pedro Neto (above) will be out until mid-May with a hamstring injury while Rayan Ait-Nouri missed the trip to the City Ground with a minor calf issue and could return. Arsenal's only absentee is defender Jurrien Timber, who is closing in on a return after missing most of the season with an ACL injury.

Predicted line-ups Wolves: Sa; S Bueno, Kilman, Toti Gomes; Doherty, Lemina, Doyle, Joao Gomes, Sarabia; Cunha, Hee-chan. Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice; Jesus, Odegaard, Saka; Havertz.

Match facts After completing the league double against Arsenal in 2020-21, Wolves have now lost each of their last five against the Gunners, failing to score in both home defeats in that run.

Arsenal have scored in their last 32 meetings with Wolves in all competitions, their joint-longest scoring streak against an opponent in the club’s history (also a current run of 32 vs West Bromwich Albion).

Wolves are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2) but they have won their last two at Molineux against sides starting the day in the top two of the table, beating Man City in September and Spurs in November, both 2-1.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five away league games, their joint-longest such run in the club’s history (also five between February and April 1997). The last team to record a clean sheet in six consecutive Premier League away games was Liverpool, between December and March in 2014-15.

Since the start of last season, only twice have the Gunners suffered consecutive league defeats, doing so in May 2023 (v Brighton and Nottingham Forest) and December this season (v West Ham and Fulham).

Arsenal have conceded just two goals in the first half of their 12 Premier League games so far in 2024. Both of these strikes came in the 45th minute with the Gunners eventually going on to win both times.

Wolves have lost three of their last five Premier League home games (W2), more than they had in their previous 15 at Molineux (W9 D4 L2).

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has been involved in nine goals in his last nine Premier League games, scoring six and assisting three.

Bukayo Saka has been involved in eight goals in his last seven Premier League away games, scoring seven and assisting one.

ALSO READ: Premier League title race - who will lift the trophy?