Wolves vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 27/20 (Unibet)
We're giving away a smart TV as part of our Ultimate Sports Fan competition.
To enter, simply answer the question below and one lucky winner will be selected at random.
For full details, click here.
How quickly things can unravel.
Two weeks ago, Arsenal topped the Premier League and were favourites to progress to the Champions League semi-finals against a Bayern Munich outfit rumoured to be in disarray.
Two defeats and a draw later and the Gunners know they can afford no more mistakes.
With new leaders Manchester City in FA Cup action, a win at mid-table Wolves would put Arsenal back on top of the table.
It's difficult to back Arsenal in most markets here. Their position and undoubted class merits short prices everywhere, sure. But would you back them with confidence after their nightmare week?
If Spurs are Spursy, are Arsenal Ar...? Well we'll leave that unsaid.
But their mood will certainly not be brilliant right now and one imagines caution will be the order of the day. They can't risk losing this match and will fully respect Gary O'Neil's side.
As a result, I think UNDER 2.5 GOALS has to be worth a play here at a top price of 27/20.
It's landed in five of Arsenal's past seven games as the Gunners have become increasingly jittery and less prone to risk. Further support comes via the fact that 44% of their away matches all season have provided two goals or fewer.
Wolves are historically down the bottom of the average goals per game charts in the Premier League - seven of their past 15 have gone unders.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
Pablo Sarabia is averaging almost three shots per game across Wolves' previous eight matches, while Mario Lemina has committed two or more infringements in two of his past four games.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus is a regular offside merchant and backing Wolves to deepen his and the Gunners' misery by inflicting a third defeat upon them in a week boosts our BAB to a tasty 55/1.
Wolves have worries over Nelson Semedo who came off with a tight hamstring in last weekend's draw at Nottingham Forest while Craig Dawson is also struggling with a groin problem.
Pedro Neto (above) will be out until mid-May with a hamstring injury while Rayan Ait-Nouri missed the trip to the City Ground with a minor calf issue and could return.
Arsenal's only absentee is defender Jurrien Timber, who is closing in on a return after missing most of the season with an ACL injury.
Wolves: Sa; S Bueno, Kilman, Toti Gomes; Doherty, Lemina, Doyle, Joao Gomes, Sarabia; Cunha, Hee-chan.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice; Jesus, Odegaard, Saka; Havertz.
Odds correct at 1545 BST (18/04/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.