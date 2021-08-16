Wolves host Watford on Boxing day with both sides struggling for form. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture and expects a low-scoring affair.

One win in their last six represents a severe drop-off in form as far as Bruno Lage’s Wolves are concerned, but there are caveats to this recent run of form that should certainly be taken into account. Firstly, three of the teams they have faced in their last three have been the three teams setting the pace at the top of the Premier League, and while Wolves did succumb to Liverpool and Manchester City – though only by a single goal in each occasion – they did manage to stifle and get a point out of their game at home to Chelsea. Lage’s men have undoubtedly regressed in an attacking sense, having scored just two goals in their last eight matches, while only Norwich have failed to find the back of the net on more occasions, but defensively they have been superb.

Wanderers have conceded just 14 goals this season, only Manchester City and Chelsea have allowed fewer, while over their last eight matches no side has kept more clean sheets. Wolves games are averaging the fewest goals this season, sitting at a lowly 1.5 per match, and that figure decreases further still when at Molineux, sitting at just 1.33 goals per game. It is safe to say that Wolves fans have received the least value for money for their season tickets this season – if you judge such things on goals, that is.

For Watford though, their fans could be forgiven for dreaming about the kind of defensive stability that Wolves have built, the Hornets conceding the fourth-most goals in the league this season. Allegedly appointed for his defensive nous, Claudio Ranieri has done little to shore up Watford at the back, and in fact, the Hornets have conceded 21 times in the nine games the Italian has been in charge. Again though, it is probably worth noting that 15 of those came against teams that finished in last season's top five. All things considered then, siding against goals looks a good way to approach this fixture, and a price of 19/20 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' makes plenty of appeal. Given this wager would have landed in 14 of Wolves' 18 matches this term, it is a surprise to see it priced so close to the even money mark. Both Teams to Score 'NO' has landed in seven of the nine matches played at Molinuex this season, as well as in all of Wolves' last eight. It has also landed in 50% of Watford away matches, with the Hornets failing to find the back of the net in four of their eight matches on the road.

