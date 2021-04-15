Premier League betting tips: Wolves v Sheffield United best bets and preview

After a successful 7/4 tip in MNF, Liam Kelly returns with a best bet for Saturday night's Premier League game between Wolves and Sheffield United.

A rather damp squib of a Premier League game as the 2020/21 season winds down, with neither team having much to get excited about in the remaining period. Wolves enter the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend, leaving it late to grab all three points through Adama Traore's 92nd minute winner. That win lifted the Old Gold up to a disappointing 12th place in the league table, while opponents Sheffield United were left further detached at the bottom following their hapless 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at Bramall Lane last Sunday.

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST, Saturday
TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

The importance of this match-up, or lack thereof, is highly likely to have a negative impact on the intensity of the game, leading to a scarcity of goalmouth action. In keeping with this theory, and the tendencies Wolves and Sheffield United have displayed over time, UNDER 0.5 1ST HALF GOALS looks a value bet at a surprisingly high price of 13/8 with Paddy Power. Click here to back 1st Half Goals - Under 0.5 with Sky Bet Nuno Espírito Santo's side are famed for keeping things tight in the opening 45 minutes, building a solid base before looking more expansive in the second half of games. You only have to look back to last weekend to see the kind of success this has brought Wolves since their return to the top-tier. However, it can be a frustrating trait when facing opposition. Wolves should be more willing to attack against a team rooted to the bottom of the table, but with the continued absence of star striker Raúl Jiménez and devastating injury to Pedro Neto last time out, they look a little shorthanded to add to a measly total of 7 first half goals at Molineux in 15 games.

Wolves have struggled in the first half at Molineux

The Blades have found it difficult to score goals in a nightmarish campaign, especially in the first half, netting just 7 times before the break in their 31 Premier League matches. Recent results haven't been inspiring for Paul Heckingbottom's side, with United allowing 12 goals in losing their last four games, but given the way Wolves like to apply themselves, along with the key injuries to the squad, I think Sheff Utd can at least hang on until half time.

