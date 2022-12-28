Two sides in winning form following the World Cup break meet as Wolves take on Manchester United. Tom Carnduff picks out two best bets.

Manchester United made it back-to-back wins since the restart with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night - a result that moved them to within a point of 4th in the Premier League table. For Wolves, the Julen Lopetegui era delivered three points in his first league outing as they struck late to get past Everton - a crucial win not only for their own survival chances but to damage those of the Toffees. They will have to be better defensively though if they are to get something from this game, with the good quality chances allowed to Everton likely to be converted by this United attack were the same to happen here.

Following that mixed start, Manchester United look to have really got things together under Erik ten Hag's guidance and - as we approach the halfway stage at least - look a team capable of securing a top-four finish again. While the World Cup break provided a six-week pause to proceedings, it's easy to forget that we're still short of that 19 games marker, so United have plenty of time for both points and boosting their goal difference. That's not to say that this is the sort of game to do so, but we can expect them to strike given how fluid this attack looks and there are a couple of goalscorer prices that provide appeal. The first of which is the 3/1 on MARCUS RASHFORD TO SCORE ANYTIME - the forward has been one of those to benefit massively from ten Hag's appointment at the club. CLICK HERE to back Marcus Rashford to score anytime with Sky Bet Rashford's strike against Nottingham Forest was his fifth of the Premier League season, meaning he's scoring at a decent one in every three rate. The quality of chances is matching his actual tally too, meaning there will be confidence that this scoring form can continue and he'll finish the season comfortably into the double figures.

Rashford's five have come from 35 shots and 5.12 xG, with three assists (2.16 xA) also on his tally. His flexibility to play out wide or through the middle make him a solid option in this market, although we should expect to see him on the left with Anthony Martial returning goals in appearances at centre forward. The other price that caught my eye, and one I'm willing to gamble on, is the 8/1 on CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Christian Eriksen to score anytime with Sky Bet His goal against Fulham just before the break was actually his first of the league campaign, which is somewhat surprising when we consider he's been seeing scoring chances at a decent enough rate. Eriksen's 14 appearances, 13 of which have been starts, in the Premier League have delivered chances equating to a total of 2.97 xG. That means an average of 0.24 xG per outing. That's also come from a total of 21 shots, with only three of his appearances failing to return at least one. Across both the Premier League and the Europa League, Eriksen's had 27 shots. If chances continue to arrive at this rate, we can hold every confidence in the midfielder eventually converting on a more consistent basis - and the 8s available on it to happen in this game looks too generous to turn down.

