Manchester City's quest for a fourth title in five season's is bang on track, with a 5-0 win over Newcastle coupled with Liverpool's draw against Tottenham meaning City have a three point lead and a superior goal difference.

They face two tricky away games this week, starting with Wolves and finishing at West Ham, but I expect the latter to pose the biggest test.

That is because Wolves have massively over performed all season long, with early season results unsustainable, and that has proved the case as they have lost seven of their last 10.

Defence is where they have had most of their fortune, conceding just 34 goals from chances equating to 53.7 xGA, which shows they have consistently conceded good chances in matches.

Early on in the season, they were getting some excellent goalkeeping performances and poor opposition finishing, but now the goals are flying in.