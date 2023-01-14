Sporting Life
Wolves' Raúl Jiménez attacks the Liverpool defence

Wolves v Liverpool tips: FA Cup best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
14:51 · MON January 16, 2023

Wolves and Liverpool meet again in the marquee FA Cup third round replay. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

Football betting tips: FA Cup

1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet, bet365, 10bet)

Liverpool look broken.

A comprehensive 3-0 defeat away to Brighton (xG: BHA 1.96 - 1.17 LIV) has seen the Reds drop down to ninth place in the Premier League, ten points off the top four nearing the halfway point of the season.

The fact that Saturday's result wasn't too surprising says it all, and their main issue is as clear now as it has been for the past few months — opponents can seemingly create chances at will.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: BBC One

Wolves 29/10 | Draw 11/4 | Liverpool 17/20

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

The reasons behind Liverpool's issue is up for debate, though it is inevitably just an unhealthy mix of problems that Jürgen Klopp is finding difficult to fix.

It's not that Klopp's side only give up regular opportunities, they concede glaring chances. Indeed, Liverpool have allowed 51 'big chances' in their 18 league fixtures, an average of 2.83 per game.

They've been incredibly susceptible in other competitions, too, putting in notably poor defensive displays in the Champions League and struggling in the small amount of domestic cup matches played.

Travelling to Wolverhampton for a third round replay is hardly a game Klopp's side would want to be playing, especially when Wolves caused them trouble at Anfield just over a week ago.

A similarly open match-up can be expected here, making BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS a play at the prices.

Available at even-money, it's easy to see how this bet can win given the evidence at hand.

Following a terrible start to the season, especially from an attacking perspective, Wolves have responded well to the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui, gaining seven points from a possible 12 in the Premier League.

Granted, they've not been explosive going forward under Lopetegui, but incremental steps have been taken to improve and Wolves can clearly create chances against this Liverpool team, as seen in the 2-2 draw.

Liverpool's attack is, of course, always fearsome, so BTTS and Overs combined is a solid selection.

Wolves v Liverpool best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet, bet365, 10bet)

Score prediction: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1330 GMT (16/01/23)

Jurgen Klopp reacts after defeat to Brighton
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

