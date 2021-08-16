Can anyone stop Liverpool right now?

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been ruthless over the last few weeks, their 4-1 win over rivals Everton on Wednesday was their third Premier League match on the bounce in which they've netted four goals.

Worryingly for the rest of English football, the underlying stats are backing up their performances. Liverpool are averaging an incredible 2.76 expected goals (xG) per game. In reality they continue to overachieve, having so far scored 3.07 goals per league match this campaign.

The Reds have won five of their last seven matches in all competitions with scorelines reading 5-0, 5-0, 4-0, 2-0, 4-0 and 4-1.

Unsurprisingly, they lead the league in goals for with 43, 10 clear of Manchester City the next highest scorers.

They are the hottest team in the Prem.