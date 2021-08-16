Our tipster Joe Rindl can't see anything but a Liverpool win as the Reds look to continue their fine form at Wolves on Saturday.
1.5pts Liverpool to win to nil 29/20 (General)
Can anyone stop Liverpool right now?
Jurgen Klopp’s side have been ruthless over the last few weeks, their 4-1 win over rivals Everton on Wednesday was their third Premier League match on the bounce in which they've netted four goals.
Worryingly for the rest of English football, the underlying stats are backing up their performances. Liverpool are averaging an incredible 2.76 expected goals (xG) per game. In reality they continue to overachieve, having so far scored 3.07 goals per league match this campaign.
The Reds have won five of their last seven matches in all competitions with scorelines reading 5-0, 5-0, 4-0, 2-0, 4-0 and 4-1.
Unsurprisingly, they lead the league in goals for with 43, 10 clear of Manchester City the next highest scorers.
They are the hottest team in the Prem.
While Liverpool have excelled going forward, Wolves have stuttered. They’ve scored just one goal in their past three matches with their last two finishing 0-0 - three of the past four matches have also failed to see them rack up a total xG of over 0.82.
Despite sitting sixth in the Premier League table, Wolves have scored the third fewest in the division, just Norwich and Tottenham have a worse record.
It’s hard to see where their goals will come from on Saturday. Hwang Hee-Chan (four) and Raul Jiminez (three) are the only players who scored more than once for Bruno Lage’s team.
What’s more, Liverpool have remained mean at the back while their attack has flourished.
The Reds have conceded just once in their last four games, a soft goal against Everton when they were already 2-0 up.
In their past three league matches only Southampton have accumulated an xG total above one against Klopp’s side. And those figures were always likely to be skewed after Liverpool raced into a three-goal lead after 37 minutes in their 4-0 win.
I can’t see goal-shy Wolves scoring against this Liverpool. Punters should feel confident backing LIVERPOOL TO WIN TO NIL at 29/20 (general).
Score prediction: Wolves 0-2 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
