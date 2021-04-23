Premier League betting tips: Wolves v Burnley best bets and preview

Jake Pearson previews Burnley's trip to Wolves on Sunday afternoon, picking out his best bet, and he thinks Nuno's side could be value for money in this fixture.

Wolves welcome Burnley to Molineux on Sunday afternoon, and luckily for football fans, BBC Two will be showing live coverage of the Snooker World Championships, so you don’t have to watch it. Despite the lack of appeal this game has from a Joga Bonito perspective, it does represent an interesting betting proposition, with Wolves looking good value for the victory in this midday kick-off.

This will not have been the season Wolves fans would have hoped for, or even perhaps expected, particularly after last term’s European exploits. The fact remains though, that Wolves have suffered more than most with injuries this season, the loss of Raul Jimenez, as well as Diogo Jota joining Liverpool at the beginning of the season, has deprived Wolves of the two forward players that have propelled them forward in previous years. On top of those two huge losses, the impact of Adama Traore has dwindled significantly this season, producing just two assists and one goal in the Premier League, compared to his four goals scored and nine provided last term. Traore’s dip in form can arguably be attributed to Jimenez’ absence. Last season the pair combined for 10 Premier League goals, the most of any duo, and just the seventh different partnership to reach double figures in a single campaign. Recently, however, Traore looks to be back to somewhere close to his best, netting a last-minute winner against Fulham before producing a standout performance in his side’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United last weekend, laying on the winning goal for Willian Jose.

Adama Traore's stats vs Sheffield United

An in-form Traore spells trouble for Burnley, but he is far from Wolves’ only attacking talent, with Daniel Podence also more than capable of ruffling some Claret and Blue feathers on Sunday afternoon. That victory over Sheffield United was the second successive 1-0 win for Wolves, whereas Burnley have lost each of their last three matches, conceding three goals on two of those occasions. Sean Dyche’s men are still only six points ahead of Fulham, and with this being their game in hand over Scott Parker’s side, they will be desperate to increase that advantage. Unfortunately for the Clarets, their away form has been pretty poor this season, with only Sheffield United and West Brom having collected less points on the road, while only the Blades have a lower return than the dismal 13 goals Burnley have scored on their travels this season. To make life even more difficult for Burnley, only Manchester City and Chelsea have conceded fewer goals than Wolves when playing at home this season. Had you blindly backed Wolves in each of their home matches this season, you would have turned a profit. Additionally, Wolves have played four of the current bottom six at home already this season, and on each occasion they were sent off at odds-on, yet here they can be backed at odds-against. On the other side of the coin, against only Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Brom have Burnley been shorter than they are in this fixture to win a match away from home. Click here to back Wolves to win with Sky Bet It is difficult to see the Old Gold dishing out a hammering to Burnley here, particularly given Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have averaged exactly one goal per game this season, but a WOLVES WIN looks to be firmly on the cards and is a confident selection at a price of 11/10.

