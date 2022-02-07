Arsenal look for their first goal since New Year's Day as they travel to Molineux to take on Wolves. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup was their first defeat in five matches in all competitions, but they remain unbeaten in the Premier League since their narrow loss away at Manchester City at the beginning of December. In fact, of the seven defeats Wolves have suffered in the league this term, five of them came against teams that finished inside last season’s top five. Going out of the FA Cup obviously wasn’t ideal for Wanderers, particularly given Bruno Lage named a relatively strong starting line-up, but the league is the priority, particularly with the Old Gold currently just four points behind fourth-place Manchester United with a game in hand. Wolves arrive into this fixture on the back of three successive league victories as well; effectively, they have had an extremely contrasting start to the year to their opponents.

Arsenal haven’t found the back of the net since their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day, making it four games without a goal or a win in all competitions. A 0-0 draw with Burnley last time out was particularly frustrating for Mikel Arteta’s men, but the fact that the Gunners have created just one big chance – a chance with a 35+% chance of being scored – across their last two league matches is indicative of their problems. After a good run of form in the lead up to the festive period, Arsenal are now suffering something of a blip, and they need to recover themselves sooner rather than later, with their upcoming schedule an extremely difficult one; facing Wolves twice, as well as Chelsea, Brentford and Liverpool before the month is out. A continuation of their current form could see their top-four hopes all-but subside, which would be music to the ears of chasing Wolves.

In fact, victory here would see Lage’s men leapfrog Arsenal in the table, and Wanderers fans may begin to believe that a push for Champions League football is more than just a pipedream. In fact, siding with Lage’s men to be in the ascendancy in this match looks a good approach, with the 10/11 available about WOLVES TO TAKE 11+ SHOTS making appeal. CLICK HERE to back Wolves to take 11+ total shots with Sky Bet The Old Gold are by no means the most prolific shot takers, but they have averaged 11.5 when at Molineux this term, surpassing ten in half of their home matches. The Gunners have been relatively solid on the whole over the past five or so months, but away from home they have struggled defensively, almost 70% of the goals they have conceded this season coming when away from the Emirates. They have conceded the seventh most chances on the road as per expected goals (xG), whilst averaging 14.5 shots against per match. In fact, Arteta’s men have faced 11 or more shots in seven of their ten away matches this season, including against the likes of Everton, Brighton and even Burnley, and a team with Wolves’ quality shouldn’t struggle to hit that number.

