Wolves boss Vitor Pereira odds-on in 'sack race' market after angry confrontation with fans

Vitor Pereira is odds-on favourite to be the fourth Premier League manager to lose their job this season, after his side lost 3-2 to Burnley to remain bottom of the table.
Wolves conceded a stoppage-time goal to visitors Burnley before Pereira engaged in an angry confrontation with fans who had called for his dismissal.
Those fans may get their wish according to the latest betting, with Sky Bet having cut Pereira to 17/20 in their revised market.
West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is next at 100/30 almost a month to the day since he took over, with Sean Dyche next at 11/2 despite being Nottingham Forest's third manager of the season already.
It's 10/1 bar, with under-fire Liverpool manager Arne Slot into 16/1 following their fourth consecutive defeat.
Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)
- Vitor Pereira - 17/20
- Nuno Espirito Santo - 100/30
- Sean Dyche - 11/2
- Daniel Farke - 10/1
- Marco Silva - 12/1
- Arne Slot - 16/1
Odds correct at 1845 GMT on 26/10
Pereita pleas for support
"I understand the frustration of the supporters," a defiant Pereira told Sky Sports. "But if it's a game that the players didn't work hard to get a result, OK, I understand.
"The team deserved support. We cannot fight alone, we must fight with them: together, united.
"Together, we can reach our targets."
