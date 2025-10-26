Wolves boss Vitor Pereira odds-on in 'sack race' market after angry confrontation with fans

Wolves conceded a stoppage-time goal to visitors Burnley before Pereira engaged in an angry confrontation with fans who had called for his dismissal.

Those fans may get their wish according to the latest betting, with Sky Bet having cut Pereira to 17/20 in their revised market.

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is next at 100/30 almost a month to the day since he took over, with Sean Dyche next at 11/2 despite being Nottingham Forest's third manager of the season already.

It's 10/1 bar, with under-fire Liverpool manager Arne Slot into 16/1 following their fourth consecutive defeat.