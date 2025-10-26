Menu icon
Sporting Life
Celebrations for Burnley
Wolves 2/9 for Premier League relegation after 3-2 defeat to Burnley

By Sporting Life
Football
Sun October 26, 2025 · 17 min ago

Wolves are as short as 2/9 to be relegated from the Premier League following their 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Molineux.

Vitor Pereira's side had come back from 2-0 down to go into the break level at 2-2, only to concede an injury-time goal to Burnley substitute Lyle Foster.

Pereira was then involved in an angry altercation with a section of the Wolves support, some of whom called for his sacking after nine games yielded just two points.

Rock-bottom Wolves were cut to 2/9 to return to the Championship for the first time since winning it in 2018.

From 5/2 relegation treble to 5/2 survival treble

It was Burnley's third victory of the season, the first two both coming against fellow newly-promoted sides.

They are out to 8/15 for the drop and, with Leeds and Sunderland also victorious, the prospects of the trio all surviving have never appeared stronger.

Leeds are 2/9 to avoid relegation with Sunderland, currently occupying a Champions League place following their defeat of Chelsea, now 1/7 to do so.

As such the odds of all three doing so are in the region of 5/2, which is about the price they were to all be relegated before a ball was kicked.

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Wolves - 2/9
  • West Ham - 1/3
  • Burnley - 8/15
  • Nottingham Forest - 2/1
  • Leeds - 3/1
  • Sunderland - 9/2

Odds correct at 1845 GMT on 26/10

