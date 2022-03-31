Sporting Life
Wolfsburg v Arsenal tips: Women's Champions League preview and best bets

By Jake Osgathorpe
08:09 · THU March 31, 2022

Wolfsburg and Arsenal drew 1-1 in the first leg in London, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the second leg, providing a best bet.

Football betting tips: Women's Champions League

1pt Wolfsburg W to win in 90 minutes at 21/20 (Unibet)

Arsenal Women will have been disappointed to have not won the first leg, given the home field advantage, but ultimately a draw was a fair result.

The two sides were very evenly matched in the first meeting, which leads me to believe that WOLFSBURG WOMEN, with home field advantage in this second leg, are likely to WIN.

The German side are unbeaten in 14 games across all competitions, including a thumping 4-0 home win over Chelsea Women - who are currently the league leaders in the Women's Super League.

Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: DAZN, YouTube DAZN (Free to watch)

Wolfsburg W evens | Draw 5/2 | Arsenal W 9/4

That doesn't bode well for Arsenal then, especially when we factor in the English side's patchy away form.

The Gunners have won just four of their last 10 away matches, losing three including two 4-1 defeats in this competition against strong opponents (Barcelona W and Hoffenheim W).

It perhaps speaks to the potential gulf between these teams that Wolfsburg beat Hoffenheim 3-0 at home just the other week.

Being back on home soil, I fully expect the German side to win in 90 minutes and ultimately advance to the semi-finals.

Wolfsburg W v Arsenal W best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Wolfsburg W to win at 21/20 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Wolfsburg W 3-1 Arsenal W (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1605 BST (22/03/21)

