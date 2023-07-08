William Saliba: Arsenal defender signs new contract

Arsenal defender William Saliba has signed a new "long-term" contract, believed to be for four years.

Saliba only made his Arsenal debut on the opening day of last season despite joining from St Etienne for £27m in the summer of 2019.

The France international played a starring role in Mikel Arteta's side's impressive season, which ultimately saw them finish as Premier League runners-up.

The 22 year old was an ever-present in the league until he sustained a back injury in March and did not feature again.