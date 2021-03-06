How many goals does Robert Lewandowski need to break Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record?

The Bayern Munich striker played a pivotal role as the Bavarians came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 in German football's Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The fourth of the match was Lewandowski's third and it moved him onto 31 goals for the domestic season, bringing him to within single figures of setting a new record for goals in a single season.

What is Gerd Muller's current Bundesliga record?

Bayern Munich and Germany great Gerd Muller holds the record for most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season.

His 40 goals in the 1971/72 season is the highest return in the top-flight of German football, with Muller also holding second (38 in 1969/70) and third (36 in 1972/73) places.

Lewandowski (2019/20) and Dieter Muller (1976/77) are joint-fourth with 34 goals.

How many goals does Robert Lewandowski need for the record?

Lewandowski's hat-trick against former club Dortmund moved him onto 31 goals for the 2020/21 season.

Bayern have ten games remaining this season, meaning that the forward will need to average a goal per game for the remainder of the campaign to break the record.

Lewandowski is currently averaging 1.34 goals per match, so is well on course to setting a new Bundesliga record.