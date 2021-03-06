Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Robert Lewandowski celebrates his hat-trick goal against Dortmund

How many goals does Robert Lewandowski need to break Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record?

By Tom Carnduff
19:54 · SAT March 06, 2021

Robert Lewandowski moved closer to breaking Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record for goals in a single season with a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund.

The Bayern Munich striker played a pivotal role as the Bavarians came from 2-0 down to win 4-2 in German football's Der Klassiker on Saturday.

The fourth of the match was Lewandowski's third and it moved him onto 31 goals for the domestic season, bringing him to within single figures of setting a new record for goals in a single season.

What is Gerd Muller's current Bundesliga record?

Bayern Munich and Germany great Gerd Muller holds the record for most goals scored in a single Bundesliga season.

His 40 goals in the 1971/72 season is the highest return in the top-flight of German football, with Muller also holding second (38 in 1969/70) and third (36 in 1972/73) places.

Lewandowski (2019/20) and Dieter Muller (1976/77) are joint-fourth with 34 goals.

How many goals does Robert Lewandowski need for the record?

Lewandowski's hat-trick against former club Dortmund moved him onto 31 goals for the 2020/21 season.

Bayern have ten games remaining this season, meaning that the forward will need to average a goal per game for the remainder of the campaign to break the record.

Lewandowski is currently averaging 1.34 goals per match, so is well on course to setting a new Bundesliga record.

Follow Sporting Life on social - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football content

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips