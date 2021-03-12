Sheff Utd manager odds: Chris Wilder to leave after five years

Wilder has overseen a period of incredible success at Bramall Lane since replacing Nigel Adkins in the summer of 2016 with the Blades struggling in midtable in Sky Bet League One.

They romped to the title in his first season, collecting 100 points on the way, and after one campaign of consolidation in the Championship were promoted to the Premier League as runners-up in 2018/19.

Last term's top-flight surprise package, the Blades flirted with the European places before finishing in an impressive ninth place.

But their performances sharply tailed off post-lockdown, and Wilder has been unable to turn things around this season, recently admitting the club was certain to be relegated.

The Blades are rooted to the bottom of the table on 14 points with 10 games to play, 12 points behind 17th-placed Brighton.

