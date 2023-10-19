Why Raheem Sterling can be the catalyst for a Chelsea revival

Chelsea have undergone an unprecedented upheaval since their takeover by a Todd Boehly-led consortium in the summer of 2022.

Raheem Sterling was the first signing for the new ownership and appeared to signify the start of a bright new era in West London. But the Blues limped to a 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season and scored just 38 goals - a record low for the club. Sterling, who had double-digit goal tallies in each of his previous five seasons, struggled to find form and managed just six Premier League goals. The winger even lost his England place, and called that period the lowest point of his career.

At the start of the current campaign, Mauricio Pochettino became the fourth manager to take the reins at Stamford Bridge in under a year. The Argentine’s management style is renowned for getting the best out of underperforming players, and has been a great fit for Sterling - exceptional when at his best, but someone who heavily relies on confidence. After a slow start, things have started to pick up and the Englishman’s renewed vigour has been pivotal in Chelsea winning successive Premier League games for the first time this season. The tipping point fans have been waiting for might finally be here. Raheem Sterling Transfer Value - how much is he worth? According to our Player Valuation Model, Sterling’s Expected Transfer Value (xTV) peaked at over €100 million during his very successful time with Manchester City, but has been on the decline and currently sits at €64.2 million.

The €56 million fee Chelsea paid for Sterling was seen as a reasonable price for a player who had just won the Premier League title. At times last season, that outlay might have looked like bad value, but we are finally seeing the version of a player who justifies such a price tag. How have Sterling’s numbers changed? Sterling joined City at only 20, and his contribution both on and off the pitch was often overshadowed in a team full of experienced and high-quality players. In that sense, the transfer to Chelsea is a big change for the now 28-year-old. He is now seen as one of the senior figures and leaders in this young and new-look dressing room. The 82-cap England International seems to be slowly but surely embracing that role. Sterling’s numbers reflect his emergence as a key player. He is now taking more responsibility to get on the ball to make things happen - not just scoring goals, but also creating opportunities and setting the tempo.

This shows up in how his progressive passes received have gone up from 8.8 to 13.1 per 90 compared to last season. The former Manchester City winger is also making more progressive passes and carries per 90 minutes than he did last season. Sterling’s greatest strengths are his movement and fearless dribbling style, which allows him to consistently penetrate the box and create danger. He is now playing to these strengths and has doubled his carries into the penalty area to almost four per 90. The right-footed winger also has 10.3 touches per 90 in the attacking penalty box, putting him in the top 2% of Premier League wingers this season. His growing confidence also sees him take on and beat his marker more often on average.

Despite previously being known as a wide player, Sterling has been deployed in more central areas this season and still manages to make an impact. This is similar to the role he played with great success for Liverpool in the 2013-14 season, and it shows. Sterling’s finishing was one of his only weaknesses, but so far, he has over-performed his xG playing in a Chelsea side which has otherwise been very wasteful in front of goal. He is also putting in the defensive shift required by his manager's high-pressing system. We are witnessing the rejuvenation of an unquestionably talented player after a tough 12 months. If Pochettino can continue to get the best out of him, the Chelsea number 7 could be crucial in helping the club back to challenging for honours again. And as a consequence, he might even force himself into Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2024 next year.

