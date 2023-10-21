Arsenal come from two goals down to snatch a point at Chelsea

Arsenal stung Chelsea with a stunning late fightback as they came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
The visitors were far from their free-flowing best and Mauricio Pochettino’s side, inspired by the increasingly influential Palmer on the right of a front three, were for three-quarters of the game good value for what would have been a third straight league win.
Chelsea were awarded an early penalty as referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot after a VAR check for handball against William Saliba. Cole Palmer made no mistake as he sent David Raya the wrong way to put the Blues 1-0 ahead.
Mauricio Pochettino's side doubled their lead just after the restart as Mudryk’s mis-hit cross caught Raya out and looped over the Spaniard.
Arsenal were gifted a way back into the game as Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez misplaced a pass straight into the path of Declan Rice, whose first-time finish halved the deficit.
The Gunners then drew level with six minutes remaining as substitute Leandro Trossard turned home a deep Saka cross to the far post.
