Arsenal celebrate their equaliser

Arsenal come from two goals down to snatch a point at Chelsea

By Sporting Life
20:07 · SAT October 21, 2023

Arsenal stung Chelsea with a stunning late fightback as they came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors were far from their free-flowing best and Mauricio Pochettino’s side, inspired by the increasingly influential Palmer on the right of a front three, were for three-quarters of the game good value for what would have been a third straight league win.

Chelsea were awarded an early penalty as referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot after a VAR check for handball against William Saliba. Cole Palmer made no mistake as he sent David Raya the wrong way to put the Blues 1-0 ahead.

Mauricio Pochettino's side doubled their lead just after the restart as Mudryk’s mis-hit cross caught Raya out and looped over the Spaniard.

Arsenal were gifted a way back into the game as Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez misplaced a pass straight into the path of Declan Rice, whose first-time finish halved the deficit.

The Gunners then drew level with six minutes remaining as substitute Leandro Trossard turned home a deep Saka cross to the far post.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS