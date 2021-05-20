FWA Footballer of the Year Ruben Dias: How he transformed Man City's defence

For the first time in 686 games as a manager, Pep Guardiola saw one of his sides concede five goals in a game. His response was quick: he signed Ruben Dias two days later.

One was not the result of the other: Manchester City had been searching for a centre-back all summer and the move for Dias was at an advanced stage before Leicester’s historic 5-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

He was not a knee-jerk signing, but part of a strategy. Yet while he was not even City’s first choice – Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde occupied higher positions on the shortlist – now he should top other tables.

Because Dias has been the outstanding footballer of the English season.

From the shambles of the Leicester defeat, City have embraced solidity.

After the laments about how Vincent Kompany was not replaced, City now have a situation where Aymeric Laporte does not even figure in their strongest side.

Much like Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, he shows the difference a defensive colossus can make.

Tuesday’s defeat to Brighton marred his record a little. It was the first time City had conceded three goals with Dias playing, even if they were reduced to 10 men for 80 minutes.

How much has Dias improved Manchester City

But it was his first dead rubber, his only appearance since the title was secured. With more at stake, City conceded 16 goals in Dias’ first 30 Premier League matches.

They conceded 32 in the 30 before his arrival. View it that way and he has made their defence twice as good. Arguably, he has been two players in one, because the best form of John Stones’ career has come alongside Dias, acting as the junior partner to a man four years younger than him.