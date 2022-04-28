Fulham clinched promotion to the Premier League after seeing off Preston North End 3-0 last week and could lift the title on Monday with a win against Luton Town.

Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town can still mathematically secure the last remaining automatic promotion spot, with the Cherries in the driving seat, sitting second and three points above Forest in third.

Two of the aforementioned sides will be guaranteed play-off spots. Luton and Sheffield United currently hold the final two spots in the top six.

Chasing them are Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall who still have a realistic expectation of extending their campaign well into May.

Further back, but still technically in contention, are QPR and Coventry, although both would need a remarkable set of results to go their way to finish in the play-offs.