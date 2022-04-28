Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
A final Sky Bet Championship play-off position is well and truly up for grabs
A final Sky Bet Championship play-off position is well and truly up for grabs

Who will get promoted from the Championship?: Automatic promotion and play-off permutations

By Sporting Life
16:56 · THU April 28, 2022

Three teams are in the hunt for automatic promotion and 10 could still reach the the play-off spots in the Championship as we enter the final stage of the season.

Fulham clinched promotion to the Premier League after seeing off Preston North End 3-0 last week and could lift the title on Monday with a win against Luton Town.

Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town can still mathematically secure the last remaining automatic promotion spot, with the Cherries in the driving seat, sitting second and three points above Forest in third.

Two of the aforementioned sides will be guaranteed play-off spots. Luton and Sheffield United currently hold the final two spots in the top six.

Chasing them are Middlesbrough, Blackburn and Millwall who still have a realistic expectation of extending their campaign well into May.

Further back, but still technically in contention, are QPR and Coventry, although both would need a remarkable set of results to go their way to finish in the play-offs.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Current Championship table

1. Fulham | Played: 44 | Points: 87 | Goal Difference: +60

2. Bournemouth | Played: 43 | Points: 79 | Goal Difference: +30

3. Nottingham Forest | Played: 43 | Points: 76 | Goal Difference: +30

4. Huddersfield | Played: 44 | Points: 76 | Goal Difference: +14

5. Luton | Played: 44 | Points: 72 | Goal Difference: +14

6. Sheffield United | Played: 44 | Points: 69 | Goal Difference: +12

7. Middlesbrough | Played: 44 | Points: 67 | Goal Difference: +10

8. Blackburn | Played: 44 | Points: 66 | Goal Difference: +11

9. Millwall | Played: 44 | Points: 66 | Goal Difference: +6

10. Coventry | Played: 44 | Points: 63 | Goal Difference: +2

11. QPR | Played: 44 | Points: 63 | Goal Difference: +2

Download the Sporting Life app

Championship automatic promotion odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Bournemouth - 2/7
  • Nottingham Forest - 5/2
  • Huddersfield - 40/1

Odds correct at 1630 GMT (28/04/22)

Championship to reach the play-offs odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Luton - 1/33
  • Nottingham Forest - 2/7
  • Sheffield United - 1/2
  • Middlesbrough - 9/4
  • Bournemouth - 5/2
  • Blackburn - 15/2
  • Millwall - 22/1

Odds correct at 1630 GMT (28/04/22)

Join the Sporting Life football facebook page for more videos, analysis and stats

What are Bournemouth's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, April 30: Blackburn (A)
  • Tuesday, May 3: Nottingham Forest (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Millwall (H)

What are Nottingham Forest's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, April 30: Swansea (H)
  • Tuesday, May 3: Bournemouth (A)
  • Saturday, May 7: Hull (A)

What are Huddersfield's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, April 30: Coventry (A)
  • Saturday, May 7: Bristol City (H)

What are Luton's remaining fixtures?

  • Monday, May 2: Fulham (A)
  • Saturday, May 7: Reading (H)

What are Sheffield United's remaining fixtures?

  • Friday, April 29: QPR (A)
  • Saturday, May 7: Fulham (H)

What are Middlesbrough's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, April 30: Stoke (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Preston (A)

What are Blackburn's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, April 30: Bournemouth (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Birmingham (A)

What are Millwall's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, April 30: Peterborough (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Bournemouth (A)

What are QPR's remaining fixtures?

  • Friday, April 29: Sheffield United (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Swansea (A)

What are Coventry's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, April 30: Huddersfield (H)
  • Saturday, May 7: Stoke (A)

CLICK HERE for our daily football best bets
CLICK HERE for our daily football best bets

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS