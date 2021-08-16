A seven-day footballing extravaganza that has been intertwined with Christmas and New Year's celebrations, with every football fan getting to see their team play three times in a small window.

This season, like last, may again be different though due to the Covid pandemic and potential restrictions, plus the prospect of games being postponed due to positive cases.

Nonetheless, the Premier League has vowed to plough on with the schedule, much to the disappointment of some managers who really don't like the way the English pyramid crams in a load of football where other European nations take a winter break.

So, with the top flight set to see business as usual in terms of fixtures, which team has the kindest schedule from Boxing Day to New Year's Day?

Using Infogol ratings and forecast positions, we have calculated who could be in for a rough week, and who will be able to capitalise on a kind run of fixtures.

Which teams have the toughest schedules?

Two of the newly promoted sides have the unenviable tag of being the teams facing the most difficult run of fixtures.

By calculating the average forecast position of upcoming opponents, Brentford and Watford are the teams who may have a lean Christmas period.

The Bees travel to Brighton before hosting league leaders Manchester City and an in-form Aston Villa, while Watford travel to face a stubborn Wolves side before back-to-back home games against West Ham and Tottenham.

Of the title challengers, an out-of-sorts Chelsea are the side who face the trickiest fixture list.

Thomas Tuchel's side visit Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa before hosting Brighton and then Liverpool.

Leicester, who are just about within touching distance of the top six, face Manchester City and Liverpool in their three games, before welcoming bottom side Norwich.

Based on expected points (xPoints), which are calculated using Infogol's team ratings to generate W-D-L percentage chances for each game over the festive period, it is the basement side Norwich who are expected to struggle the most.

They are expected to collect on average 2.58 xPoints, with their schedule seeing them face Arsenal (h), Crystal Palace (a) and Leicester (8).