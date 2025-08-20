Thomas Frank has only been in charge of Tottenham for two competitive games, yet the former Brentford boss has already overseen a seismic shift on Hotspur Way.

Replacing Ange Postecoglou – the man who had delivered Spurs their first trophy in 17 years via a thrilling Europa League campaign – was no small task. Yet, within weeks, Frank has begun to reshape Tottenham into a more coherent force, while preserving much of the attacking energy that made them so breathless under his predecessor. Postecoglou’s tenure ended ignominiously. Despite winning the Europa League, Spurs endured a catastrophic 2024/25 Premier League season, finishing in a dismal 17th place and ultimately ending with his dismissal, a decision confirmed shortly after the final whistle of their continental triumph over Manchester United.

Spurs delivered a surprisingly resolute defensive performance to see off United 1-0 in the Europa League final, but it was an outlier of a performance that masked the chaos that saw them concede 67 league goals – the fourth-worst in the division. For all the joy of their European run, Postecoglou’s style was unsustainable and Daniel Levy pulled the trigger. Frank officially took the reins on 12 June 2025, signing a contract through 2028. He arrived with a reputation for pragmatism and organisation, honed during seven years at Brentford, where he helmed the club to sustained success on a modest budget. “We are developing a way of playing that is a little bit more pragmatic,” he had admitted near the end of the 2022/23 season in west London, and that same balance between entertainment and discipline is already visible in N17. There have been early signs of a tactical synthesis. Frank has retained the attacking verve Spurs fans grew to love under Postecoglou, while grafting on defensive discipline and smarter transitions.

Ange Postecoglou departed Tottenham in the summer

The shape is less reckless, the pressing more calculated, the counter-press less kamikaze. A team that previously chased shadows now looks like they know where the shadows will fall. A striking affirmation came in mid-August in the UEFA Super Cup against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Spurs took an early advantage, heading into the final stages 2-0 up via impeccable set-piece finishes from Micky van de Ven and new captain Cristian Romero. Their dominance was manifest in aerial control and tactical shape – a hallmark of Frank’s coaching. Despite conceding late goals from Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos and ultimately losing 4-3 on penalties, the spirit and strategy on display were promising. Frank himself was quick to emphasise the positive, stating how proud he was of his players’ bravery and structure, calling their display a “special operation”. Even PSG coach Luis Enrique conceded, “For 80 minutes we didn’t deserve that, I think Tottenham deserved to win the match.”

Even more eye-catching was the opening day win of the 2025/26 Premier League season: a commanding 3-0 demolition of Burnley. New signing Mohammed Kudus, arriving from West Ham for around £55 million, has instantly injected quality. Kudus registered two assists against the Clarets, slaloming through the away side’s backline with the kind of balance and swagger that Spurs fans used to associate with departed former captain Son Heung-min at his peak. His press resistance, ability to carry the ball 30 yards under pressure and willingness to commit defenders already make him the transitional release valve Frank’s system thrives on. 'The fulcrum of a new identity' Frank’s Spurs revolution, though already well underway, looked poised for another jolt of brilliance with the widely anticipated arrival of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace for a fee reported at £60 million. Eze would have brought Premier League-proven quality, creativity and versatility – precisely the kind of playmaking backbone Tottenham need with James Maddison ruled out due to an ACL injury for the 2025-26 season. But instead Tottenham were gazumped by arch-rivals Arsenal, who stole in with a last-minute swoop for the England international, leaving Spurs embarrassed and empty-handed. Eze’s trajectory at Palace has been steep and consistent. In 2022/23, he scored 10 goals and added four assists in the Premier League. In 2023-24, despite injury setbacks, he managed 11 goals and four assists in 27 appearances.

And in 2024/25, he contributed eight goals and eight assists in 34 games, creating 59 chances — one of the highest tallies outside the traditional top six. Now Spurs face a vital final few days of the summer transfer window, tasked with mitigating against their loss of Eze and switching to an alternative target of equal quality, similar tactical profile and the name-recognition to reignite fans’ imaginations. Bournemouth’s electric, versatile winger Antoine Semenyo is one name to whom rumours suggest Frank could pivot. The Ghanaian tore through champions Liverpool in the season’s opening fixture, scoring both Cherries' goals in a 4-2 defeat. Semenyo would certainly be a crowd-pleasing signing for Spurs.

But, given the outgoing Bournemouth have already absorbed this summer and a price tag potentially outstripping the £67.5 million Arsenal have paid – and Tottenham were willing to pay – for Eze, it’d be an extremely difficult deal to get over the line. Manchester City’s Savinho, priced similarly, is another possible target. Tottenham were joyously chaotic under Postecoglou. Under Frank they already look structured, disciplined and still entertaining. Kudus adds a new string of pace, flair and directness. A suitable Eze alternative would add polish, end product and tactical malleability. That would not just be two shiny new players; that’d be the fulcrum of a new identity.