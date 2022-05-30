Three teams remain in the hunt for a World Cup spot with Wales awaiting the winner of Scotland's meeting with Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Steve Clarke's side are looking to build upon their appearance at Euro 2020 while Ukraine will be looking to make their first World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals in 2006. With home advantage, the bookmakers have placed Scotland at the favourites but Ukraine's recent competitive form gives them hope of causing an upset. Here are four key players who can help them to secure their spot in Qatar. Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko scores against Sweden at Euro 2020

A name known to many Premier League fans, Zinchenko won the league with Manchester City as they beat Liverpool to the title on final day. While utilised as a left-back by Pep Guardiola, Zinchenko features predominantly as a centre midfielder for his country and that has led to more goals than his club career. In five World Cup qualification games, he posted a total of 12 shots, with a goal coming in the 2-0 away win against Bosnia and an assist during their 1-1 home draw with Kazakhstan. Zinchenko's threat going forward is underlined by the fact he also posted 12 key passes across his last three of those appearances - he can consider himself unlucky not to have more than the one assist on his tally. Andriy Yarmolenko

Andriy Yarmolenko scores against Bosnia in World Cup qualifying

A player who has been given the captain's armband on multiple occasions, Andriy Yarmolenko is a regular starter for his country. The West Ham forward has seen increased game time in the Premier League but he is largely limited to late substitute appearances. It's the opposite for Ukraine. He netted twice in five World Cup qualification games with both goals coming during a successful October international break. Across those five games, Yarmolenko took a total of 16 shots. He'll be a part of the attacking trio that will be looking to drive Ukraine to the World Cup. Ruslan Malinovskyi

Ruslan Malinovskyi in action during Euro 2020

Ruslan Malinovskyi will bring a presence going forward if selected as part of the starting line-up in their quest for a World Cup spot. The Atalanta midfielder is comfortable in any of the central forward roles with an ability to go out wide when required. He isn't afraid to try and find the net either with a significant number of shots on his tally. His last three starts in World Cup qualifying brought a huge total of 16 shots - that going alongside eight key passes. He was a stand-out player in their 2-0 win over Bosnia in November. Malinovskyi netted six times in Serie A this season. You have to go back to October 2020 for his last international goal but a repeat of recent attacking performances should lead to that wait coming to an end. Roman Yaremchuk

Roman Yaremchuk in action at Euro 2020