European Super League: What happened and what next?

The Super League project appears dead in the water as the six English clubs involved withdrew less than 48 hours after it was officially announced.

What is the European Super League? On Sunday night a group of 12 clubs – including the Premier League’s so-called ‘Big Six’ – announced they had signed up to a new Super League, which it was intended would feature 15 ‘founder members’ who were protected from relegation and five additional sides on an annual basis. The new competition would start “as soon as is practicable”, according to the press release confirming it.

