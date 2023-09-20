West Ham vs TSC Backa Topola betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Jarrod Bowen to score first at 11/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
West Ham are a different beast when it comes to European competition.
David Moyes' side reached the Europa League semi-finals in the 21/22 season and secured silverware in the campaign that followed - lifting the Europa Conference League trophy, a first success in Europe for the club.
They enter the continent's second tier competition undoubtedly as one of the favourites and will look to begin their campaign strong, coming up against debutants TSC Backa Topola.
The Hammers are playing Serbian opposition for the first time in their history, with Topola dropping down to the Europa League group stages after losing their Champions League qualifiers.
TSC sit top of the Serbian Super Liga with an unbeaten start. That should give them a little bit of confidence, although they take on a West Ham side who have had a good opening to their own domestic campaign, sitting sixth in the Premier League with ten points from five outings.
Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's top scorer so far this season (three goals), sitting behind James Ward-Prowse for goal contributions (five) with four to his name.
The forward is second in the Hammers squad for shots per90 (2.60) and has the highest shots on target per90 in the league (1.20).
Last season, he had the most goal contributions in the Conference League (seven), ahead of Michail Antonio (six) and Said Benrahma (four).
Therefore, BOWEN is the value pick in this fixture. He is 11/2 to SCORE FIRST.
Bowen is West Ham's chief in attack.
Expect him to get into dangerous positions and take his chances well, given the level of opposition and his excellent form, backing him to score a brace makes for good value.
Mohammed Kudus has had brief cameos in the Premier League but is in line for a start. The Ghanian is a huge offensive threat and backing him to score or assist provides appeal.
Danny Ings is likely to start ahead of Michail Antonio in attack as Moyes opts for some rotation. With service from the likes of Kudus and Bowen, backing Ings to have 3+ shots on target nicely rounds off the multiple.
Score prediction: West Ham 4-0 TSC (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Moyes is set to have a fully fit squad to choose from, with the exception of Edson Alvarez who misses out due to suspension.
Kudus is expected to get his first Hammers start since joining from Ajax in the summer.
West Ham: Areola; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Cresswell; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Ings
TSC: Ilic; Vlaukin, Antonic, Stojic, Cvetinovic, Petrovic; Jovanovic, Stanic, Radin, Djakovac; Rakonjac
