West Ham vs Newcastle tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Monday Night Football
1.5pts West Ham to win at 23/10 (General)
1pt West Ham to win and under 3.5 goals at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt West Ham to win and under 2.5 goals at 7/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt James Ward-Prowse 1+ assists at 6/1 (bet365)
1pt Ward-Prowse to be shown a card at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
BuildABet @ 66/1
- West Ham to win
- Under 3.5 goals
- Ward-Prowse 1+ assists
- Ward-Prowse to be shown a card
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Home 21/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 23/20
As an enthusiastic follower of Graham Potter's managerial journey from university coach to Premier League manager - via the fourth tier of Swedish football - I've been keeping a keen eye on his early days at West Ham.
Having waited almost two years for what he deemed to be the right next job following an ill-fated stint as Chelsea boss, it's no surprise one win from his opening six games did little to impact his consistently calm demeanour.
Neither have victories away at Arsenal and at home to Leicester, but those performances, as well as the results, will have provided plenty of encouragement ahead of meeting a Newcastle team who aren't exactly having the best time of it.
What are the best bets?
A run to the Carabao Cup final and last 16 of the FA Cup may just be beginning to catch up with Eddie Howe's team, who have won four and lost five of their last nine matches.
Anthony Gordon's moment of madness against Brighton means he is now missing for three matches, Alexander Isak limped off in the same game but should be fit on Monday night, but Sven Botman and Lewis Hall will definitely be missing, with the latter ruled out for the season.
WEST HAM head into this match not only looking for a third straight win, but having had 11 days' rest, precious recovery time at this point in the season - Newcastle have already played 13 fixtures in 2025, four more than the Hammers - as well being a bonus period for Potter to further bed in his ideas on the training pitch.
With the hosts priced as 23/10 outsiders to WIN, they are very much worth backing.
I'm also prepared to combine a WEST HAM WIN with both UNDER 3.5 GOALS and UNDER 2.5 GOALS at a respective 7/2 and 7/1.
Seven of the Hammers' eight matches under Potter have involved three goals or fewer, with five of those going under 2.5 goals.
Ward-Prowse right at home
West Ham's new manager of course deserves most of the praise for their improved form, but the recalling of JAMES WARD-PROWSE from Nottingham Forest has also been crucial.
The former Southampton midfielder was introduced at half-time with his team 1-0 down to Brentford in mid-February and they haven't conceded a goal since.
Although the Hammers couldn't fight back that day, successive wins have followed with Ward-Prowse booked at the Emirates before making two tackles and one foul against the Foxes, making me happy to take the 5/1 available for him to be SHOWN A CARD.
He's also provided one key pass (a pass that directly leads to an attempt on goal) in all three appearances since returning to London Stadium, to a total of 0.34 expected assists (xA).
Ward-Prowse's set-piece ability is well known too, making the 6/1 for him to provide 1+ ASSISTS particularly enticing.
Surely that kind of price that won't last if he is to return to regular Premier League action; he provided 12 in all competitions last season.
Team news
West Ham could have Lucas Paqueta and Vladimir Coufal back available.
Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug are out but the latter is close to a return.
Newcastle are without the suspended Anthony Gordon and injured duo Sven Botman and Lewis Hall.
Jamal Lascelles is out for the season.
Predicted line-ups
West Ham: Areola; Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Scarles; Bowen, Kudus.
Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Trippier; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.
Match facts
- Following their 2-0 win at St James’ Park in November, West Ham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Newcastle for the first time since 2018-19.
- Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games against West Ham (W3 D2), since a 2-0 loss in March 2019 under Rafael Benítez.
- West Ham’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle in the reverse fixture this season was also on a Monday night – it’s the first time both of the Hammers’ meeting with an opponent in a single campaign have been on a Monday since 2016-17 (vs Chelsea)
- West Ham United have won their last two Premier League games (vs Arsenal and Leicester), last winning three straight in December 2023 under David Moyes.
- Newcastle have lost 4-0 to Man City and 2-0 to Liverpool in their last two Premier League away games. They last lost three in a row on the road without scoring in December/January 2020-21 (a run of four).
- Only Southampton (7.5%) have a lower shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season than West Ham (9%), with the Hammers also hitting the lowest proportion of their shots on target so far this term (30%).
- Only Liverpool (95%) and Bournemouth (83%) have a better win rate in Premier League games they have scored first in this season than West Ham (75%), who have won nine of their 12 matches when going 1-0 ahead (D1 L2).
- West Ham’s Premier League games this season have seen a total of 801 shots (F357 A444), the highest cumulative total of any side in the competition this term. Meanwhile, Newcastle have the smallest difference (1) between shots taken (358) and shots faced (357).
- Having been unbeaten in his first five Premier League meetings with Newcastle (W2 D3), West Ham boss Graham Potter has now lost two of his last three against the Magpies (D1).
- Against no side has Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes scored more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (6), with three of his six strikes against the Hammers coming as a substitute.
Odds correct at 1630 GMT (7/3/25)
