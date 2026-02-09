West Ham vs Man Utd predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
Michael Carrick really does appear to have the Midas Touch.
Not only as he won all four matches since being appointed Manchester United boss until the end of the season, it is now six wins and a draw across his two spells in the interim role.
Carrick is rightly receiving much acclaim for the impact he has made at Old Trafford to lift the club to fourth in the Premier League table.
His record of 12 points from a possible 12 is matched only by Liam Rosenior's start at Chelsea - something receiving significantly less attention by the way - and in the same sample of matches the club sitting third in the form table has come as quite a surprise.
If not for a rip-roaring second half Chelsea comeback at Stamford Bridge to overturn a 2-0 deficit, West Ham would have won their last four; quite the turnaround for Nuno's previously doomed team.
At 3/4, the away win is too short for my liking but I'm prepared to take a slightly reduced stake and back MAN UTD TO WIN TO NIL at 11/4.
There has been a sizeable defensive improvement under Carrick, both in goals conceded and in the underlying numbers.
Alongside keeping two clean sheets they have allowed an average of only 0.81 non-penalty xGA per game.
While the Hammers form has turned around, they have won away at Tottenham and Burnley, the joint-second-worst home teams in the divisions. One other team is joint-second-worst on that list having only collected 10 points on their own ground all season: West Ham.
They won at the London Stadium last time out but again there is a major caveat, beating a Sunderland team who sit 17th in the away table.
BRUNO FERNANDES is also advised TO SCORE AND ASSIST at 17/2.
He is prohibitively short in each of these separate markets, but with several firms there is a big jump by combining in a bet builder tool. The United captain is quite possibly in the form of his life, providing a goal involvement in eight of his last nine appearances with the only exception when he limped off at half-time against Aston Villa in December.
This bet has won twice already in that run of fixtures.
To finish there is a small hedge by taking small stakes to CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE TO SCORE ANYTIME.
Much of the uptick for Nuno's side has been due to the Dutchman rediscovering form, scoring in five successive matches in all competitions. At 11/2 the price for him to find the net again is simply too big.
