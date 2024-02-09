West Ham vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

West Ham endeavour to end a winless start to 2024 this Sunday, the Hammers will draw confidence from the fact their last victory came over Sunday’ opponents Arsenal. The visitors' victory over Liverpool in their last league match kept them within touching distance of the top of the division. Branded as a must win, defeat against the Reds would have left Mikel Arteta’s side eight points off the pace. This London derby will not be as easy as the odds would have you believe. The Gunners haven’t beaten the Irons in any of the sides last three meetings, shipping seven goals over that period.

What are the best bets? Injuries have meant JARROD BOWEN has spent half of the campaign on the right and the other half upfront. The versatile forward has scored 11 goals, setting up another two, and boasts a goals per 90 average of 0.50 making the 15/4 about him SCORING ANYTIME too large.

Bowen’s barren spell stretches back five Premier League games but do not let that deter you as he has had nine shots in his last three games, generating an xG of 0.78, so he is due one. He also boasts an impressive record against the Gunners with three goals and an assist in his last five appearances. Despite his stature, Bowen is a threat in the air.

Of his 56 shots domestically this term, 13 have come via his head with eight hitting the target which is why the 6/1 about a Bowen HEADED SHOT ON TARGET also appeals. The bet has clicked in 32% of his league starts and with three headed goals to his name, I wouldn't put any off the 28/1 about him scoring a header against the North Londoners.

The return of Edson Alvarez and the signing of Kalvin Phillips has seen Tomas Soucek's offensive output increase. In his last two appearances, the Czech has had five shots. David Moyes looks to have Arteta's number marked. The Hammers have beaten Arsenal in the sides last two head-to-heads. Kai Havertz has picked up six cards Premier League this season, the latest coming as he led the line against Liverpool.

Team news

Arsenal's Declan Rice and Jorginho celebrate the win over Liverpool

Moyes is still without Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio. It will mean Jarrod Bowen continues upfront and James Ward-Prowse will start as the more advanced midfielder alongside Soucek and Alvarez. Phillips' difficult start to life in London is set to continue as he may have to settle for a spot on the bench. Ben Johnson started right midfield in the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford and is expected to continue there this weekend. Gabriel Jesus is out for Arsenal meaning Leandro Trossard or Havertz will lead the line for the visitors. Jorginho’s strong display against Liverpool could see him retain his position in midfield

Predicted line-ups West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen. Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Match facts West Ham are looking to complete the Premier League double over Arsenal for the first time since 2006-07, following their 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in December.

Arsenal have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League away games against West Ham (W9 D5), going down 1-0 in January 2019. Current Gunner Declan Rice scored the winner for the Hammers that day.

West Ham have beaten Arsenal 3-1 in the EFL Cup and 2-0 in the Premier League so far this season. The last London side to beat the Gunners three times in the same campaign were Chelsea in 2005-06, while the only time West Ham have done so was in 1924-25.

West Ham are unbeaten in their last six Premier League home games (W3 D3); they are yet to go seven without defeat at the London Stadium in the competition, last going longer without a home league defeat in April 2016 at Upton Park under Slaven Bilic (15).

Having failed to win their final three Premier League games in 2023, and losing the last two, Arsenal have won each of their three league games in 2024 so far. Only in 1935 have the Gunners ever won each of their first four league games in a calendar year.

Heading into MD24, no team has scored more goals in the 90th minute (incl. stoppage time) of Premier League matches this season than Arsenal (8), while the Gunners are the only team yet to concede a 90th minute strike so far.

West Ham manager David Moyes has lost 22 of his 37 Premier League games against Arsenal (W5 D10), only losing more often against Liverpool (24). He’s yet to beat Arsenal at home as West Ham boss in the competition, drawing three and losing one of his four games.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is the only player to have had 50+ shots (60), created 50+ chances (58), attempted 50+ dribbles (75) and had 50+ touches in the opposition box (172) in the Premier League this season.

James Ward-Prowse has six assists for West Ham in the Premier League this season, including one for the Hammers’ second goal in their 2-0 win at Arsenal in the reverse fixture. Only in 2020-21 (7) has he delivered more assists in a single top-flight campaign.

Leandro Trossard is averaging a goal or assist every 99 minutes for Arsenal in the Premier League (6 goals, 11 assists in 1684 minutes). Only Thierry Henry (one every 86) and Robin van Persie (98) have a better minutes per goal involvement average for the Gunners than Trossard (minimum 1000 minutes).