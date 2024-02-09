West Ham vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Jarrod Bowen to score anytime at 15/4 (bet365)
1pt Jarrod Bowen 1+ headed shot on target at 6/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
West Ham endeavour to end a winless start to 2024 this Sunday, the Hammers will draw confidence from the fact their last victory came over Sunday’ opponents Arsenal.
The visitors' victory over Liverpool in their last league match kept them within touching distance of the top of the division. Branded as a must win, defeat against the Reds would have left Mikel Arteta’s side eight points off the pace.
This London derby will not be as easy as the odds would have you believe. The Gunners haven’t beaten the Irons in any of the sides last three meetings, shipping seven goals over that period.
Injuries have meant JARROD BOWEN has spent half of the campaign on the right and the other half upfront.
The versatile forward has scored 11 goals, setting up another two, and boasts a goals per 90 average of 0.50 making the 15/4 about him SCORING ANYTIME too large.
Bowen’s barren spell stretches back five Premier League games but do not let that deter you as he has had nine shots in his last three games, generating an xG of 0.78, so he is due one.
He also boasts an impressive record against the Gunners with three goals and an assist in his last five appearances.
Despite his stature, Bowen is a threat in the air.
Of his 56 shots domestically this term, 13 have come via his head with eight hitting the target which is why the 6/1 about a Bowen HEADED SHOT ON TARGET also appeals.
The bet has clicked in 32% of his league starts and with three headed goals to his name, I wouldn’t put any off the 28/1 about him scoring a header against the North Londoners.
CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet
The return of Edson Alvarez and the signing of Kalvin Phillips has seen Tomas Soucek’s offensive output increase. In his last two appearances, the Czech has had five shots.
David Moyes looks to have Arteta’s number marked. The Hammers have beaten Arsenal in the sides last two head-to-heads.
Kai Havertz has picked up six cards Premier League this season, the latest coming as he led the line against Liverpool.
Moyes is still without Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio. It will mean Jarrod Bowen continues upfront and James Ward-Prowse will start as the more advanced midfielder alongside Soucek and Alvarez.
Phillips' difficult start to life in London is set to continue as he may have to settle for a spot on the bench.
Ben Johnson started right midfield in the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford and is expected to continue there this weekend.
Gabriel Jesus is out for Arsenal meaning Leandro Trossard or Havertz will lead the line for the visitors. Jorginho’s strong display against Liverpool could see him retain his position in midfield
West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Bowen.
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli
Odds correct 1330 GMT (09/02/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.