Watford confirm Roy Hodgson as their new manager
Our preview of West Ham v Watford with best bets

West Ham v Watford tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
11:26 · MON February 07, 2022

Top-four chasing West Ham host relegation threatened Watford on Tuesday, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 13/10 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

West Ham needed extra time to get past Kidderminster in the FA Cup at the weekend, and it has to be said, they didn't look to be at their best despite fielding a fairly strong XI.

Their last Premier League game fell into the same category, as they really struggled to break down what has been a leaky Manchester United defence, mustering a meek 0.32 xGF.

In fact, over their last 12 league games, since the November international break, the Hammers have managed an average of just 1.47 xGF per game.

In the 11 games prior to that break, David Moyes men averaged 1.88 xGF per game, showing a decline in attack as fixtures and injuries have mounted up.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: BT Sport 3

West Ham 2/5 | Draw 15/4 | Watford 13/2

They welcome Watford on Tuesday, and the first game of the Roy Hodgson era was a 0-0 draw with Burnley.

But, while the game was dull and the result was fair, it did happen to deliver a first clean sheet of the season for the Hornets at the 21st attempt.

The fact that it came in Hodgson's first game in charge isn't a coincidence, with his first port of call being to steady a porous backline in an attempt to stop the rot.

They held Burnley to just 0.70 xG, and while you may say 'yeah, but that was Burnley', it is worth noting that the Clarets had averaged 1.50 xGF per game at Turf Moor prior to the Hornets' arrival.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

This is not to say they will go to the London Stadium and get a result, but Watford should be a much tougher outfit under Hodgson than they were under Claudio Ranieri, leading me to believe they can limit the Hammers' attacking threat.

With that in mind, and West Ham's attack not hitting their early season heights, UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals at an odds against price.

The Hammers have been free scoring at home, but Hodgson's Hornets can limit them better than they would have managed during the previous regime.

West Ham v Watford best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Under 2.5 Goals at 13/10 (General)

Score prediction: West Ham 2-0 Watford (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (07/02/22)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS