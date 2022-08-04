Sporting Life
David Moyes and Pep Guardiola

West Ham v Manchester City tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
16:27 · THU August 04, 2022

Tom Carnduff previews the main game on Super Sunday, as champions Manchester City start their campaign at West Ham.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Over 11.5 corners at 6/4 (Unibet)

Manchester City's title defence starts at what could be a tricky test against West Ham, although the strength of main challengers Liverpool shows that they can't really afford any slip-ups - even at this early stage.

City were stunned at half-time of their meeting here late last season, finding themselves 2-0 down. However, they secured a 2-2 draw which was deserved based on chances - the xG scoreline was 2.65 - 0.85 in their favour.

Unsurprisingly, City are a short price for success here and it's difficult to argue against that - as is the case in most games - meaning we have to look around the markets to find some real value.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

West Ham 15/2 | Draw 17/4 | Manchester City 1/3

The one area where both of these teams contributed last season was corners, with West Ham often playing their part in many games - including against those at the very top.

David Moyes' men averaged 5.3 corners taken per game, with City going at a much higher - and league-leading - 8.32. It's therefore unsurprising that there were 13 corners in their league meeting at the London Stadium and 12 at the Etihad.

Add in the 11 taken in their Carabao Cup contest and it is 36 corners across three games, meaning the 6/4 on OVER 11.5 CORNERS provides appeal in this contest.

It helps that City could cover this bet themselves as they have done in the past. It may not be as dominant as that - although it's always worth remembering when Pep Guardiola's men are involved.

West Ham being priced up at even money for 4+ shows how much this market is heavily favoured towards City and they'll be the ones contributing the most to this.

The corner count has hit double figures in each of City's last three visits to the London Stadium, the value comes in backing that run to continue in the headline act of Super Sunday.

West Ham v Manchester City best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Over 11.5 corners at 6/4 (Unibet)

Score prediction: West Ham 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct at 1525 BST (04/08/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS