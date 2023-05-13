Leeds head to West Ham in search of points to help their survival chances. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides a best bet.

A huge game in the relegation fight. They all are at this point. There can be little debate that the match means more to Leeds than West Ham, though. The Hammers, fresh off of their advancement to the Europa Conference League final, sit in a rather comfortable spot in terms of survival, six points above 18th place with a much better goal difference and two fixtures remaining. Leeds, on the other hand, are the team in 18th, desperate for points from their penultimate game of the season.

It's hard to judge the impact Sam Allardyce's appointment has had on Leeds exactly, appearing just as chaotic under new management. Indeed, they were fairly dominated by Manchester City before an unexpected late goal gave them a chance. Signs were a bit more positive under Newcastle last time out, drawing 2-2 with a team chasing a top-four spot ( xG: LEE 2.03 - 2.56 NEW ). Still, Leeds cannot seem to shake their proclivity to concede chances no matter who is in charge. It's a significant part of the reason why BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS looks value at odds-against. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet West Ham's team selection might well be a bit of a question but they do have the depth of quality in attacking areas to test a suspect Leeds defence.

The same perhaps can't be said at the opposite end. Leeds have the players to cause David Moyes' squad problems, especially on the back of a tough UECL game on Thursday. The short turnaround will favour the energetic visiting side. All the more reason to expect chances and goals in a vital match-up at the London Stadium.

