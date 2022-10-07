West Ham host Fulham on Sunday afternoon looking to make it back-to-back league wins. Cam Pope previews the clash with his best bets for the action.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Joao Palhinha to be shown a card at 3/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

When it comes to results, West Ham offer up a true mixed bag. Beating an off-colour Wolves at home last Saturday will have kept the boo boys at bay for David Moyes, at least temporarily, after the mid-September defeat to former club Everton posed serious questions for the future of the Scottish helmsman. Lying just outside the drop zone coming into the round of fixtures, the data suggest that the Hammers have been slightly short-changed when it comes to their points return, which stands at seven after eight gameweeks. The Hammers sitting eighth based on expected points according to Infogol.

The Hammers are yet to register back-to-back wins in the league this season, having only done so in Europe, which leaves me sceptical as regards a home win, even on draw no bet. Fulham, however, can be considered equally unpredictable. Their last six encounters have seen the Cottagers flit from win to loss and back again without a break – and before that? Two draws. With that in mind, a match result-based punt could be deemed a risk, though the return of one key figure from suspension opens up another much safer option.

Joao Palhinha was forced to sit out the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle following his yellow card against Nottingham Forest on September 16th – already his fifth of the season. Even more remarkably, the Portuguese picked up all five during a run of six games and having seen not even a quarter of an hour’s action over the international break, the instrumental defensive midfielder should be fighting fit and ready to go. In an important test for both sides – and with the next suspension threshold of ten yellow cards still a fair distance away – the Fulham man should be in his zealous element. And by that logic, backing JOAO PALHINHA TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals from the off at a very generous 3/1. CLICK HERE to back JOAO PALHINHA TO BE SHOWN A CARD with Sky Bet Marco Silva will relish the return of his star man and he is likely to see plenty of the ball – and with that, plenty of the action.

West Ham v Fulham score prediction and best bets 1pt Joao Palhinha to be shown a card at 3/1 (bet365) Score prediction: West Ham 1-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct 1415 BST (07/10/22)